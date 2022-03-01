Accidental attempted murder in the name of workplace equality probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when hearing the title, 9 to 5 The Musical, a film-turned-musical adaptation, featuring a soundtrack written by country singer Dolly Parton.
UTA’s Theatre Arts Department will perform the musical from March 2 to 6 at the Mainstage Theatre in the Fine Arts Building.
The show explores themes of feminism, equality and the absurdity women have dealt with in the workplace, said J. Austin Eyer, musical director, choreographer and musical theater assistant professor.
The comedy follows main characters Violet Newstead, Judy Bernly and Doralee Rhodes as they navigate an environment of sexism, mistreatment and sexual harassment as secretaries in a 1970s office.
Eyer said while the audience might expect the women in the show to be easily overpowered, the script utilizes a subversion of expectations to flip the power dynamic.
Victoria Gomez, lead actress playing Newstead and musical theater junior, said feminism plays a large role in how Eyer and his students interpret the production by pulling inspiration from interviews with real secretaries that worked during this time.
Eyer said what initially drew him to the musical was the presence of feminism in musical theater. Theatrical productions that are socially relevant and ask important questions are something he looks out for.
He drew aesthetic inspiration from art that was created around 1979, he said.
Color plays a vital role in depicting the company’s environment before and after pivotal shifts in the musical. With 1979 office designs and color palettes often coming off as cold and brutalist in Act 1, he said audiences should notice a tone shift when Gomez’s character, Newstead, takes control, Eyer said.
Gomez said her time in this production has been great, and finally being able to put on a live show again is like a breath of fresh air.
“There’s this sense of efficiency where everyone’s there to definitely make a very good product and get things done,” she said. “It’s really nice to know that everyone’s there to run a good show.”
Fatima Flores, lead actress playing Rhodes and musical theater senior, said the production had many obstacles to overcome in its journey. With COVID-19 and school closing due to weather, valuable rehearsal time was lost.
“I know that all of us in the cast just really want this production to go on, so every single one of us has been making sure that can happen,” Flores said.
She said Rhodes considers herself a Backwoods Barbie, in reference to the Dolly Parton song, which she takes great pride in her appearance.
Flores said she admires her character’s strength, never backing down and remaining lighthearted despite the assumptions many other characters make based on her ultra-feminine appearance.
“She doesn’t let people’s assumptions of her get her down. She just continues to carry her heart on her sleeve, and I think that’s one of her biggest strengths,” she said.
Gomez said her character is a senior supervisor for the company and single mother of a teenage boy.
While she can come across as severe, she said as the show goes on, one discovers that Newstead’s strong-willed personality comes from adapting to her environment in order to be successful.
Gomez said getting into the character’s headspace required her to think about what it would be like to do the job of a CEO without the title, never receiving any credit for the effort.
During 1960s second-wave feminism, it was frowned upon for a woman to be anything other than a homemaker, Gomez said. She imagined herself in the position of this unfathomable struggle to hone the undertones of anger she needed to play this role.
While the lead actresses play the part of the oppressed, Eyer said students playing the oppressor felt some anger and discomfort as well.
Depicting an egotistical, lying, hypocritical, bigoted misogynist that constantly sexually harasses his employees takes a mental toll on an actor, he said.
Eyer said he deals with this through theatrical intimacy, which is a way for students to check in on each other before and after a scene to ensure their partner is comfortable proceeding after a particularly negative scene.
Theatrical intimacy plays a role in this production due to the sensitive nature of boss Mr. Hart’s treatment of female characters, he said.
Flores said Rhodes must deal with the advances made toward her by Mr. Hart, an example of the rampant sexual harassment culture experienced by women in the workplace both then and today.
Many elements in the musical remain relevant to women’s rights over 40 years later, Eyer said.
When the women in the show get the chance, they enact free child care programs for working parents, close the company pay gap between genders and create more flexible hours that function better for the employees.
The pay gap is an example of something women are still fighting today, with white women earning 79 cents on the dollar and Black and Hispanic women earning 64 cents and 57 cents on the dollar, respectively, according to the Center of American Progress in 2021.
Eyer said he also wanted his show to reflect the student body’s talent and not focus on casting the show as it was originally played by three white women.
He said he also wanted to ensure balanced queer representation in their musical rendition. He achieved this through creating sequences of partners getting their spouses ready for work: two women getting ready in the morning, a man helping his husband put on a tie and kissing him.
“I’m making sure that I’m not allowing other systems of oppression to be present on stage,” Eyer said.
Gomez said she wants people to leave feeling inspired to join conversations.
Flores said she wants the audience to understand the power and hope in the play and that being a woman is not synonymous with not having power.
“We need to respect people’s worth,” Eyer said. “And when we do that, everyone benefits.”
