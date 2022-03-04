Surge in technology usage during pandemic impacts daily routines

Technology makes people’s lives convenient, especially during the pandemic’s early stage when everyone was in lockdown, Joel Febo, accounting and finance junior, said.
When cities and counties across the country enacted stay-at-home orders two years ago to control the spread of COVID-19, technology allowed people to find ways to spend their time during quarantine. Streaming services surged, food delivery boomed and video games grew in value.
The UTA community shared their thoughts on technology and its impact since the pandemic started.
Brian Horton, communication technology assistant professor, said these services have potential in improving human living conditions.
Services, particularly Netflix and Amazon, are good at knowing what to recommend to customers in regards to their viewing and purchasing history, Horton said.
According to the Motion Picture Association, online streaming service subscriptions surpassed 1.1 billion in 2020, a 23% increase from 2019.
Febo said viewership is growing because more people are staying home with access to technology, while the demand for more options causes services and platforms to evolve.
"There's really a renaissance of just great stories that you could find without having to go to the movies," Horton said.
There’s great demand for TV and movies because the production quality is as good as the movies, and the stories are compelling, he said.
Construction management freshman Zane Hellyer said people are impatient and want things immediately, and it shows in every aspect of their lives.
Horton said he gets groceries delivered from Costco because he knows what he wants, doesn’t have to wait in line and saves gas.
According to the National Restaurant Association, 60% of U.S. adults and 71% of millennials are more likely to get delivery now than they were before the pandemic.
Horton said he uses Uber Eats only when he’s on campus and doesn’t have enough time to eat.
Febo said he took advantage of these services but his routine got repetitive, and he questioned when the pandemic would end.
When the university reopened for in-person learning, he got the opportunity to get out of the house and be productive again by networking and communicating with more people, he said.
People are home a lot more during this pandemic, Hellyer said. If they have a PC or game console, they’ll spend more time on it to pass time and escape from reality.
Video games allowed people to maintain social contact and relieve stress during the pandemic, according to an online survey conducted by Matthew Barr, founding editor of Press Start, an international student-led game studies journal, and Alicia Copeland-Stewart, a University of Glasgow Ph.D. student.
Horton said people can uncover habits and make decisions about themselves if they become aware of their media usage and take it seriously.
“You don’t want to create habits that are addictive. You have control over your habits,” he said.
Horton said a negative aspect of these services is some people don’t know when to take some time off them.
Febo said during lockdown, media usage became a routine for most people but with the pandemic subsiding, he can go to public places and see his friends again.
Hellyer said technology developed in the pandemic will still be a major part of everyone’s life and will keep improving.
"It certainly made us more comfortable,” Febo said.
