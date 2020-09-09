Super Service Saturday, Virtual All Majors Job Fair in this week's socially distanced To-Do List

You’re reading the To-Do List, The Shorthorn’s weekly list of socially distanced events in and around Arlington.
This week’s list includes a water festival, a domino tournament and a T-shirt screen printing lesson.
Super Service Saturday
Student organizations UTA Volunteers, The Big Event, and Alternative Breaks are holding their annual community service event Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to noon.
The event is in collaboration with local nonprofit organizations like Mission Arlington and the Salvation Army. Masks and social distancing will be required, and free T-shirts will be distributed at the event.
The event is free to attend. Volunteers can register here and will be assigned a location upon arrival.
Virtual W.A.T.E.R Festival
River Legacy park is set to host a virtual festival celebrating water as the one thing that brings everyone together Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The festival is free and will feature crafts and contests.
Attendees can pick up a free festival kit, which will include crafting supplies, coloring books and water exploration equipment, from the River Legacy Nature Center. The kits can be picked up Thursday, Friday or Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event can be viewed on FaceBook, YouTube or Vimeo. You can find more info here.
Domino Tournament
One Love Lounge and Caribbean Restaurant is hosting a Domino Tournament and Kickback, presented by DFW Black Owned Restaurants. The tournament is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., and Happy Hour is from 5 to 8 p.m.
Social distancing and masks will be required when not eating, and guests will be subject to temperature checks.
General admission is free, and players can enter to compete in the tournament for $10 here. The event is restricted to attendees 21 years and older.
Virtual All Majors Job and Internships Fair
The Lockheed Martin Career Development Center is hosting its All Majors Job Fair on Tuesday through Thursday from 1 to 5 p.m. each day.
The fair is open to all students looking for a job or internship, and over 100 employers are expected to attend. Students should dress professionally and have an electronic copy of their resume ready to distribute.
You can register to attend the fair here.
Screen Printing + Wine Tasting Workshop
Lindsay’s Art Cart owner Lindsay Whittenburg will be leading a workshop on how to screen print T-shirts Wednesday from 7 to 9 p.m., while Urban Alchemy owner Tony Rutigliano will walk guests through the latest wines added to the restaurant’s menu.
The event will follow all CDC and Tarrant County guidelines, and sanitizer will be provided at every table. Guests are required to wear masks until seated at their tables.
Ticket costs will cover the lesson and T-shirt, as well as tastings for four or more wines. Tickets can be purchased here. Shirt color and size will be selected at checkout.
Poster Sale
EXCEL Campus Activities is hosting a poster and tapestry sale Thursday in the Central Library mall from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Posters will feature elements from pop culture and original works. A portion of proceeds from the sales will go to fund EXCEL and create events for students.
The event is open to the public.
