Super Bowl Sunday brings people together with football, food

The Super Bowl is an event where people can get together and eat comfort food, even if they're not watching the big game. With burgers, nachos, hot dogs, pizza and wings – the food variety is immense.
This upcoming weekend is Super Bowl Sunday, and many people will chow down their favorite cuisine while watching the three-and-a-half hour long game.
“Food and beverage with sports goes a long, long way in America,” said J. Gilligan’s president Randy Ford.
According to the National Chicken Council, Americans eat about over 1 billion chicken wings on game day.
You want to have finger food and snacks while watching the game, food blogger and Dallas resident Shan Wong said.
At J. Gilligan's, people eat the Irish Nachos, a dish made from cottage fries instead of traditional corn tortilla chips, Ford said.
Former UTA basketball coach Bob “Snake” LeGrand said he gathers with friends for game day at J. Gilligan’s for a potluck. People bring stew, beans, hot dogs and even steak.
Information systems senior Nirun Charoenthai said he eats mostly pizza or chicken wings.
Charoenthai said his favorite food to eat during the game is steak. He said he hasn’t had it in a while, so he plans to meet his friend and cook it before the game.
Wong said he made a memorable Frito pie last year which was made using pie crust he made himself, crushed Fritos, Texas-style chili as the filling, cheese, jalapenos and sour cream on top.
“I thought it was a fun take on Frito pie,” he said.
Wong said he tries to make something every year because he typically meets with his family for the game.
Arlington resident Chris Zamora said he had chips, salsa, chicken and beer during the game last year.
Zamora called the chicken dish he made “Kickin’ Chicken” and described it as boneless, skinless and juicy chicken thighs that melt in your mouth with a little spice.
“I think eating and sports just go hand in hand together,” Ford said.
Food is part of the Super Bowl experience whether you’re watching the game live or are at home, Wong said.
“It’s a good reason to get together,” Zamora said.
