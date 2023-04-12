Students share how they manage day-to-day life while fasting for Ramadan

Some students at UTA can just focus on school. Some might have to work as they make time to attend school in the evening or online. Some even work, go to school and participate in extracurricular activities.
But imagine doing all of those things and not eating for 13 hours. The Muslim community at UTA deals with all the college life struggles while fasting for Ramadan. They work, study, pray and manage their daily tasks, which can be a difficult balance.
To those who don’t practice Islam, this may seem intense. But the Muslim community at UTA doesn’t see it that way.
The purpose of fasting is to gain “God-consciousness,” microbiology sophomore Morad Marikh said. This is called Taqwa, an Arabic term for being conscious and cognizant of Allah, of truth, piety and fear of Allah. It is believed to motivate people to perform righteous deeds and abstain from bad habits.
“As you grow older and once you know the meaning of why you’re fasting, it gets easier,” psychology senior Aniqa Banderkar said.
Many Muslims begin fasting at a young age, which can help them adapt to the yearly tradition and the fasting process as they become older. Political science junior Zayne Jadallah said she started fasting when she was 4 years old.
Growing up, Jadallah’s teachers were accommodating and would excuse her and her peers from being in the cafeteria during lunch. Instead, they were allowed to go to the library, and it was like receiving an extra recess, she said.
But with age comes responsibilities.
Now, Jadallah works six-hour solo shifts at the coffee shop in the Science and Engineering Innovation and Research Building. With no one to lighten the workload or assist her in attending to customers, the day can be gruesome. All the while, she is running on fumes.
“It drains me because I’m talking so much to customers, and I need some type of energy,” Jadallah said.
She said the first day of Ramadan was especially demanding for her. Her voice was half gone as she attended to customers at the coffee shop. To make matters worse, Jadallah is a coffee drinker, and she must abstain from it during Ramadan despite being surrounded by it.
Education sophomore Saja Daoud faces similar struggles as she tutors and substitutes for middle school children.
She spends all day wrestling with thirst, and getting the kids to pay attention often leads to intense headaches, Daoud said.
“Imagine substituting and fasting,” she said. “No food, no water, all day.”
Despite the stress, she manages to appreciate some of the fragments of her daily grind, like when her students, some of whom are Muslim, greet her with “As-salamu alaykum miss!” (“Peace be upon you, miss!”).
Daoud said even her non-Muslim students expressed interest in the holiday. With youthful exuberance, they ask about the fasting process and how she is doing. It is a nice reminder that more people are becoming aware of other cultures, she said.
Discipline is one of the main takeaways of the holy month, Banderkar said. While Muslims build discipline for their religion, Ramadan helps them carry it into their daily life outside religion, she said.
“You’re kind of doing everything with a schedule,” Banderkar said. “Once you maintain that for 30 days, those habits continue on.”
Marikh said fasting helps reduce distractions by eliminating the thought of food from his mind. “When it comes to fasting for me personally, it actually helps me in regards to efficiency and studying.”
But for others, the responsibilities between work and practicing their faith can leave little time to study each day.
During Ramadan, Daoud said she must wake up around 5:30 a.m., which is around the same time most Muslims get up because fasting doesn’t begin until the sun rises.
So before that hour, she eats a meal known as Suhoor. This enables people to sustain themselves throughout the day and prevents them from breaking their fast. Although Suhoor should be substantial, it’s important not to overindulge. After eating comes prayer.
On days she doesn’t go to school, Daoud works from early in the morning and doesn’t get home until late in the afternoon. She gets some much-needed shut-eye before it’s time for Iftar, the meal held during Ramadan at sunset.
Iftar is more than breaking fast. In Islam, it is said to bring blessings, especially to those that make arrangements for Iftar and is widely regarded as an act of kindness favored by Allah.
After Iftar, she goes to the mosque for a congregational prayer called Taraweeh, meaning rest and relaxation. The term harkens back to when people rested between very lengthy prayers. This process is repeated for the 30 days of Ramadan.
Daoud said that by the time she gets home from the mosque, it’s almost midnight. This means her day spares hardly any time for studying and doing homework.
“I find myself missing due dates sometimes due to being so busy in the evening, so I have to work hard to make sure I turn it all in on time,” Daoud said.
She said it’s all about managing your time between school, work and life, which can be extremely stressful.
But while she said she acts dramatic about fasting at times, she thinks about what it’s like for other people who genuinely have nothing to eat or drink. Some people who have to wake up early every day to go work, bring food home for the family and volunteer, and they don’t even get to eat, she said.
“The biggest takeaway is how blessed I am,” Daoud said.
