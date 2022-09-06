Emotions centered around social connectedness and nostalgia can be a powerful comfort for most, and it’s one reason why gathering with strangers in a loud, dark room to watch a movie can be so much fun.
EXCEL Campus Activities created a film-viewing experience of their own for Welcome Back Week, said Persjah-Rei Carter, program director for EXCEL Campus Activities and public relations and advertising sophomore.
With many high-energy events on the itinerary, Carter said she wanted students to have a calm, chill event to relax and have fun without it being as chaotic or energetic as other events.
Last Friday’s showing of The Lost City, a comedy starring Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock, entertained students while still allowing them to decompress.
“It's a really great time to just have that core memory of spending time with whoever you want to spend time with,” Carter said.
Movies have been bringing people together for over 100 years.
June 19, 1878, was the day the world’s first motion picture, The Horse in Motion, was produced. This short, choppy film would eventually transform into a global multi-billion dollar industry.
Exactly 27 years after The Horse in Motion was released, America’s first movie theater opened on June 19, 1905, in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.
The theater, opened by entrepreneurs Harry Davis and John Harris, was named Nickelodeon. Combining the words “nickel,” which was then the price of admission, with “θέατρο” (odeion), the Greek word for theater. The pair popularized the term, which eventually came to represent small, storefront theaters.
Although a meager start, nickelodeons began to spread. This made films accessible to many neighborhoods, often regardless of class or social status.
Recognizing the growing viewer demand, David and Harris converted their storefront theater into a full-blown 96-seat theater for the masses. This was the beginning of the venues known today.
Now, patrons can find movies in many different places, albeit for more than a nickel. Indoor theaters, drive-ins and streaming services have made them more accessible than ever.
Linguistics senior Mary Elizabeth, who attended the event, said she likes going to the movies because it is a comforting experience.
For those like Elizabeth who find comfort in movies, this welcome-back event is a great way to help decompress for those who might feel overwhelmed by college.
UTA tries to host movies that are not on streaming services and sometimes still in theaters, so that students leave the house, come together and have that classic cinema experience, Carter said.
Whether positive or negative, change is stressful, and nostalgia is an emotion that brings relief in times of change, according to an interview by the American Psychological Association with Krystine Batcho, nostalgia expert and psychology professor at Le Moyne College.
Watching a movie in a group setting creates a shared experience between the entire audience. Going on an emotional journey at the same time in the same place as others can’t happen the same way at home.
“I like being in front of the bigger screen,” said Sooin Kim, civil engineering graduate student.
Carter wanted to remind students that college is about the experiences that you allow yourself to have and to learn from, and the most mind-shaping moments can happen at a simple welcome back event.
