Students react with disappointment as semester starts online

Communication technology junior Richmond Okon said he feels disappointed not being able to meet professors and classmates and make new friends in person at the beginning of the spring semester.
“I think my expectation is just for us [students] to have the right workload and have time for students to collaborate with each other,” Okon said.
Due to the Omicron variant, UTA temporarily moved courses online through Feb. 4, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Lydia Daugherty, accounting and information systems freshman, said she was excited about having class in person and meeting new people because she enjoys making new relationships in person with her classmates.
Daugherty said she learned to slow down and plan out her day because of virtual classes during the pandemic, but she missed her friends.
Online learning brings up problems for students such as lack of internet access and being unable to take advantage of UTA services, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
If a student attends online while in a difficult home environment, that setting could impact their mental health and performance, said Marivi Acuña, Counseling and Psychological Services staff psychologist.
Students who are hands-on learners have the most trouble during transitions to online modes, Acuña said. Students are practicing flexibility, and if they haven’t adapted to things going from in-person learning to virtual learning, it’ll lead to distress.
“It really varies with the style of the student and what they’re used to,” she said.
Most students in the last two years learned to adapt, and those are the ones who will keep doing well, she said.
Psychology sophomore Carol Moreno said she feels calm going back to virtual learning this time around because it’s temporary and for everyone's safety.
“I feel a lot more comfortable with online classes because I know a lot of my peers don’t really follow the mask mandate, and if they do, they don’t wear their masks properly,” Moreno said.
Okon said as long as classes are going well and students can collaborate with each other while social distancing, he’s not expecting a huge transition if the university does go back to in-person learning.
“I’m sure that the university will continue to make decisions, you know, going to class and everything to keep us safe,” Okon said.
In-person learning is important for understanding class material and getting to know other people, Daugherty said.
Acuña said she encourages students to develop a growth mindset with the situation. She said instead of feeling uncomfortable about it, they need to look at it as something that could benefit them in the future when they respond to situations they have no control over.
Moreno said she only wants to go back in-person if the university can control the spread of COVID-19.
“If we have to stay online, I wouldn’t be opposed to it as long it’s because we want to keep people safe, not just because we don’t want to go back,” she said.
