Students catch up on coursework after losing a week of classes due to February’s storm

February’s winter storm was unexpected, and although the snow has long since melted away, students will deal with the aftermath for weeks to come.
The lost week of classes and delayed coursework, tests and projects caused a huge shift in the direction of classes for many. However, students like information systems freshman Nimra Usmani are doing their best to get back on track.
Usmani said she had to go to a friend’s home during the storm to complete homework because she lost WiFi for three days straight, but in the end she got everything done.
“It was a lesson to be prepared for the unexpected,” Usmani said.
On top of having no electricity or water, Usmani also had a midterm the week of the storm that got pushed back, which stressed her out, she said. She’s grateful that her professors were accommodating and willing to show grace during that time.
“At least I know, too, that if something major happens, professors can be understanding, and not to worry so much,” she said.
The storm impacted everyone differently, both in terms of classes and home life.
Business marketing freshman Mattel Steller lost WiFi for over two days and had to complete a week’s worth of coursework quickly once it returned.
Steller also had a math test that got rescheduled, and he ended up having to study for it twice, he said.
Luckily, during the storm Steller didn’t lose power or heating and was able to resume his coursework without major issues once it was all over, he said.
Steller said he is hopeful that students and UTA overall will bounce back from the week lost and thinks things can get back to normal despite the lost week.
“Once all the pushed back assignments have been completed and the classes get back onto their normal pace, we should be fine,” Steller said.
International studies sophomore Tanisha DeBose said the storm didn’t impact her coursework and classes too much, and her professors were very accommodating. Still, she’s feeling the stress from the level of catchup required after the storm, she said.
She had assignments and classes pushed back like everyone else, but her professors gave deadline windows so students could turn assignments in for a whole week, or longer if they asked, DeBose said.
“As long as you just tell them, let them know what’s happening, they will adjust to you,” she said. “They understand that it was out of your control, and they work really hard to make your life easier.”
