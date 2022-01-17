Students and staff give their thoughts on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and his legacy

Monday marked the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day to celebrate King’s civil rights work against racial segregation.
Coretta Scott King, King’s wife, fought for MLK Day to be a holiday, said Frederick Engram, criminology assistant professor of instruction. She believed his work needed to be recognized.
“It took the persistence of a Black woman to say [the day] is important for us to mark,” Ericka Roland, Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Studies assistant professor, said.
King was a social rights activist during the American civil rights movement and a leader who organized nonviolent protests, according to Britannica.
His impact on Black communities is distinguishable but also indescribable, Engram said. His vision for equality, now known as equity, was notable and something many people subscribed to.
He was the face of the American civil rights movement by being a charismatic leader and taking on the public backlash, Roland said.
King represents the possibility for all types of people to come together, regardless of their differences, she said.
Engram said a pivotal moment in King’s life was when he shifted from appealing to whiteness and realized that racism wasn’t something people could love their way through.
King is one of the most esteemed but often misquoted historical figures, he said.
King’s legacy became depoliticized in the U.S. as the country becomes more whitewashed and nondisruptive, Roland said.
“His impact and legacy has been watered down to be acceptable for the masses,” she said.
King’s legacy becomes more misconstrued as the holiday passes every year, according to NBC News.
King’s legacy was not just marching. He talked about government policies and incarceration like the Black Lives Matter movement does, Roland said.
He is one of the key figures in the Black community because, without him, America would still be segregated, and people’s civil rights would be nonexistent, philosophy junior A’Nyria Harper said.
“I think [King] was a visionary. I think he was someone who just wanted to disrupt the status quo, and he wanted everybody to get along,” Harper said.
UTA, especially the Office of Multicultural Affairs, has shown progress to promote equality, Harper said. The office hosts events that allow people to learn about different cultures.
“When this time comes around, people are more aware of what they say and how they think, especially when it comes to stereotypes in the Black community,” she said.
Roland said King’s legacy gives her solitude, the enjoyment of being part of the Black community and represents the possibility of coming together.
“He did a whole lot, and he served and it cost him his life,” Roland said.
