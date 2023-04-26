Students and faculty highlight the value of learning foreign languages

Learning another language can be useful for students as they merge into their desired careers, though it can often be overlooked. Speaking another language has multiple benefits, such as improving cognitive function, helping retain memory and notably distinguishing oneself on job applications.
UTA’s Department of Modern Languages recently announced the Global Seal of Biliteracy, a language proficiency credential available to any student with fluency in a second language.
The certification helps prove a student’s proficiency in another language, allowing employers to easily verify and be confident that their skills are not embellished, said Iya Price, assistant professor of instruction in Russian and leader of the initiative, in an email.
The key part of this credential is that students don’t have to be fluent in another language. Even just having an intermediate skill level is enough to earn the seal of biliteracy, said psychology senior Sabrina McCrary, who completed the proficiency test in Spanish.
“It just tests your understanding and ability to apply [the language] logically to different situations or scenarios,” McCrary said. “It’s more of a common sense thing.”
Since UTA requires every College of Liberal Arts student to complete at least one language course throughout their degree, the Global Seal of Biliteracy is a good opportunity to benefit from something they will already have to study.
Given the extensive diversity at UTA, many students may speak a second language or be heritage speakers who have been bilingual their entire lives. For these students, applying for the Global Seal of Biliteracy should be an easy choice, especially since the proficiency test is online and only a few hours long.
The test is administered at three different levels based on a student’s proficiency — novice, intermediate or advanced, McCrary said. Within each level, there are subcategories. For example, in the intermediate level, there is intermediate low, intermediate and intermediate high.
The competitiveness in today’s job market pushes job-seekers to learn new skills. As a way to meet such demands, some students at UTA are using their second language to stand out.
History senior Liam Bird has been learning Mandarin, one of the most commonly spoken languages in China. His journey in learning the language began because he wanted to become a Chinese historian.
While Bird has since changed to pursue a career in law, he hasn’t stopped furthering his fluency in Mandarin. After he graduates from UTA this semester, he will go on to law school, where he will take advantage of his Mandarin proficiency to expand his career opportunities.
For him, learning Mandarin has been difficult but fulfilling. “When you work hard at something, there are points where it’s not fun, and you’re pushing yourself to do it,” Bird said. “Even though maybe you don’t want to study today, you’re doing it anyways because you realize that’s what you need to do if you want to get good at it.”
Well over one billion people speak Mandarin, according to Statista. This means Bird will be well-equipped to communicate in two of the most spoken languages worldwide.
But having the Global Seal of Biliteracy credential can also serve students who may not necessarily use a second language in their careers.
“It shows that you actually have the dedication, and you’re willing to do the repetition and put in the work to actually get it out because it’s a skill,” said Brian Horton, associate professor of instruction in communication technology.
Besides English, Horton said he is fluent in Japanese, at an intermediate level in French and has been studying Bahasa Indonesian for five years.
“I’m probably the biggest supporter of learning a foreign language,” he said.
Knowing foreign languages has benefited him by providing an additional skill and helping him learn about the different cultures of those languages, Horton said. “People are looking for people that can be adept in cross-cultural communication, and having the language skills certainly helps with that.”
Spanish is perhaps one of the easiest foreign languages to pick up in Texas because of the large population of Spanish speakers and the many similarities between some English and Spanish words.
For McCrary, she learned to speak Spanish and English because her parents spoke both languages at home growing up.
Still, she said she didn’t understand the importance of being bilingual until college. “I get to really understand this language and feel connected to it, and I get to share that with other people,” McCrary said.
She works as a receptionist for a plastic surgeon, and her Spanish proficiency helps out when attending to Spanish-speaking patients. She intends to use the Global Seal of Biliteracy on her resume and speak about her experience helping bilingual patients, she said.
“If you really want to learn a second language, UTA has everything you need to do it,” Bird said.
