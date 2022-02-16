Stranded in a foreign country: International students navigate through homesickness, loneliness

Being an international student in the last two years has been challenging, said Satu Birch, international student and scholar services director.
Fluid travel guidelines and the ever-changing delays in the visa process have been difficult for schools and students, Birch said.
UTA welcomed their largest class of international freshmen this semester with 1,042 new students, she said.
When the pandemic first hit the university and affected travel policies in fall 2020, there were only 560 incoming international students, Birch said. In spring 2021, there were 525 incoming international students,
“This spring number is the highest spring new student number that we’ve ever had,” she said. “Considering what we all have gone through, these numbers are super exciting for us.”
The university has responded to the international travel situation in a remarkable way, Birch said.
They’ve communicated guidelines from government agencies to students and remained flexible to accommodate problems students faced, she said.
But countries like India, China and Iran have had stringent policies regarding travel and visas under the spread of COVID-19, Birch said.
Countries like Turkmenistan and Iran have limited visa entry statuses that put a student in extra risky situations due to the pandemic, she said.
“Unfortunately, those are some of the situations that our students have to consider and plan accordingly, and, in our advising, we try to alert them to these situations and refer them directly to the specific country pages for additional information,” she said. “It definitely is a concern and more challenging.”
Birch said she felt more compassion for international students who continue to thrive, even under the pressure of living far from their families and facing difficult situations.
Cherryl Bibin – computer science junior from India
Bibin said she spent the majority of her college life stuck in India due to the spread of COVID-19.
Traveling to and from an international country is always a stressful experience because of travel guidelines and requirements, she said.
“I was worried if I could make it back here. It was definitely stressful for international students,” Bibin said.
With the heavy travel restrictions enforced by the Indian government, she said she couldn’t travel back to the U.S. for over three semesters. She missed out on many campus activities.
“The experience is really different, and it’s really better when you’re back in person and on campus,” Bibin said.
The overall experience of doing online school over 9,000 miles away is different, she said.
Having resources you can access in her time zone is important for doing school away from school, Bibin said.
“Having your peers to support you and other teaching faculty and teaching assistants to help you out,” she said. “It really makes a huge difference.”
Even when doing online learning, being around people in a shared space, like the library, helped increase her morale, Bibin said.
“Having in-person classes, although it’s not in-person, was kind of what helped me get through it,” she said.
She calls her family back home every day and maintains a good relationship with them. But she strongly believes students need friends and peers to survive college, Bibin said.
Sambriddhi Ghimire – Biomedical engineering junior from Nepal
Ghimire said she has been living in Texas for two and a half years. She visited her family for the first time since she came to Texas this past winter break.
“Traveling during the pandemic has been difficult for everyone,” she said.
A small country like Nepal doesn’t often have as many resources to support its citizens, she said. So when they go into lockdown, nothing works.
“It has definitely played a role in me not going back home. I wanted to travel last year, but I couldn’t,” she said.
When she feels homesick, there’s a possibility she could catch a flight and go visit family, despite the long travel times and expenses, Ghimire said.
When this wasn’t the case anymore, it bothered her very much, she said.
It’s hard to be away from her family and loved ones for so long, Ghimire said.
“It was just depressing to be honest,” she said.
Ghimire said she tries to talk to her folks back home every day yet still feels lonely without them.
Ghimire said she caught the virus last year and felt like she had no one to support her.
“When you’re home, you get that emotional support and also other physical support,” she said. “But when you’re living alone, you don’t get that. It takes a toll on your mental health.”
When she misses her family, Ghimire said she listens to sad songs while looking at childhood photos and videos.
Online school hasn’t been very difficult either, Ghimire said.
”I only had like one semester as actually being a college student,” she said. “Everything after that was mostly online, so [I] couldn’t make those connections with [my] classmates and just make friends.”
Mahri Kadyrova – Biomedical engineering senior from Turkmenistan
Kadyrova said she moved to the U.S. for secondary education in 2017 and hasn’t returned home to Turkmenistan.
Students from countries like Iran and Turkmenistan get a one-entry visa, which means they have to enter the U.S. within three months of their visa being issued, she said.
If she leaves the U.S., she would need to go through an expensive and time-consuming process to reapply for the visa, Kadyrova said. She hasn’t been able to go home or see her mother and brother for almost five years.
The pandemic hasn’t made it easier either, she said. The paperwork takes longer now than ever before, and additional paperwork and guidelines for travelers have been added to the process.
“I didn’t want to put my parents through all that stress,” Kadyrova said. “I didn’t want to go through all that stress.”
Juggling academics and work-life while adapting to a new country and the continuous cultural shock took a hit on her mental health, she said.
“It’s definitely stressful and, in those moments, you miss home. I miss that comfort that I had,” Kadyrova said.
It’s hardest when it’s the holidays since she can’t celebrate it with her family, she said. When COVID-19 began to spread, she was afraid the university would force her to go back to Turkmenistan.
“That was my biggest fear – that I would be forced to leave while taking like six classes and trying to juggle future plans,” she said.
When Texas went under lockdown, she found herself scared and mentally drained.
“I was calling [my parents] almost every day and I was like ‘I can’t do this,’” Kadyrova said.
The classes were difficult, but she felt deprived of social interactions like hanging out with her friends or going to the gym, she said. Many international students turn to social contact they get during the day to compensate for the lack of family around them.
With the rising spread of COVID-19, these interactions became very limited, and no amount of online interaction could negate the limitation, Kadyrova said.
“Just chatting online is not enough,” she said. “It’s just not enough.”
