The hashtags #StoryCraftUnite and #NewDeal4Animation have been trending on Twitter to show support for storyboard artists and animators dealing with unhealthy work environments and needing better pay.
A storyboard artist’s responsibility is taking a script or concept and turning it into a visual story, according to the Nashville Film Institute. They control how the production and development teams — who use the storyboard for reference — perceive a project.
Cinematic arts graduate student Emma Breslauer said the Twitter movement is great because animation has not been respected and has gotten worse over the years.
“A very general level of what they’re supposed to do is do rough drawings depicting the story throughout like a movie or television episode,” Breslauer said.
Storyboards act as a guide through productions because animators need to know what to animate, and background artists need to know what the setting should look like and how much to show from what perspective, she said.
Joshua Wilson, interactive media assistant professor, said art and design are undervalued, so people in this industry are unappreciated, overworked and taken advantage of.
Breslauer said if a storyboard artist quits, there’s another artist behind them the studio can hire. They do a lot, especially in television, where they take on roles as writers, directors and editors.
Mason Lahue, art and art history senior lecturer, said there’s no guarantee in the job because it’s based on moving project-to-project.
Deadlines are also pretty harsh, Breslauer said. While artists may love the work they do, the workload is so intense that young artists burnout after a year, so they switch to another less intense production role.
Storyboard artists struggle due to long hours and face expectations to do more than just their job, she said.
“No matter what the difficulty, the bottom line is, they’re not getting paid enough,” Lahue said.
Breslauer said storyboard artists play a big role in animation, which can be rewarding but difficult if they’re not properly compensated.
Wilson said directors sometimes don’t know what they want, and they sometimes see something they thought they would like but it ends up not working out.
“The level of quality that’s required to get into those industries to make it is very, very high,” he said. “It takes a lot of dedication.”
Lahue said he has friends in the industry with great jobs and portfolios, but they’re still not getting work consistently. At times, they experience six to seven months of no work.
If storyboard artists are contractors or freelancers, it’s going to be more stressful because they’re independent, may not have benefits and don’t have a salary, he said.
“I think you got a better shot of being a professional athlete,” Lahue said.
Studios have the money, but they want freelancers because they don’t need to pay for their insurance, he said. If someone is just freelance storyboarding, they’re unemployed when not part of a project.
However, Lahue said he had professors who worked in the industry during its golden age of 2D animation in the ‘90s who were treated well and valued better.
Wilson said with the demand for change, people might have to wait longer for a new season of their favorite animated show to come or for a video game to release.
“They’re making great stuff, but they could be doing even better,” Breslauer said. “It's a shame that they aren't valued more than they are.”
@ritchie3609
features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.