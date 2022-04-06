Stay aware: The dangers of sexual violence and stalking

Karla Arenas-Itotia, social work assistant professor of practice, said feeling safe allows people to be the best person possible and get things done.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
It spotlights awareness and the prevention of sexual assault, harassment and abuse, according to the National Sexual Violence Resource Center.
Sexual assault, domestic violence and stalking can happen to anyone, Arenas-Itotia said.
People need to know that, unfortunately, violence does happen in their environment, she said.
“Our awareness of our surroundings is helpful for our own personal safety, regardless of age,” Arenas-Itotia said.
Kendra Zellan, Student Advocacy Services assistant director, said it’s important for students to be aware of their surroundings.
Zellan said she enjoys talking to students about changing social media habits because continuously sharing their location leads to an open opportunity for stalking.
“What we talk about a lot with [Relationship Violence and Sexual Assault Prevention] is not prevention, but risk reduction,” she said. “We can never prevent anyone from doing anything, unfortunately.”
Prevention is difficult because no one can control others’ actions, but the possible risks can be reduced, Zellan said.
Arenas-Itotia said being aware of surroundings by making an adaptable safety plan can help in various situations.
It’s helpful to not have earphones in so people know what’s going on around them and if somebody is walking close by, she said.
“Trust your instincts,” Arenas-Itotia said. “You know when you are likely to be in a more dangerous situation or not.”
Business freshman Jennifer Lopez said nobody ever knows what will happen because it’s unpredictable.
Zellan said stalkers are good at keeping notes of people’s routes and habits.
“Stalking doesn’t always look like the person behind the bush that’s following you,” Arenas-Itotia said. “Stalking can be someone who’s paying attention to your social media, somebody who’s sending you unwanted things, making you uncomfortable repeatedly.”
Zellan said a great thing about UTA is students can be escorted by UTA Police if they don’t feel comfortable walking alone.
UTA offers a late-night security escort service operating from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. every day, where students can request a ride using the free TapRide app.
Stalking is not about sexual attraction or lust, Zellan said. It’s about controlling someone and taking their power away.
Lopez said she feels uncomfortable in public places where she spots grown men staring at her and giving her a certain look.
“If you do feel something is off, don’t be afraid to say something and don’t be afraid to ask for help,” Zellan said.
Lopez said she tries to stay in crowded places, looks around and keeps her car keys in hand, especially when alone at night.
“If someone becomes victimized by another person, it’s not their fault they were victimized,” Arenas-Itotia said.
Nursing sophomore Jacky Aguilar said she had a situation at her old job where someone waited until she left to follow her to her car.
She turned back around when she noticed and went inside to have the management team leave with her.
Aguilar said she felt terrified and anxious because she wasn’t sure how to deal with the situation and thought she was overreacting.
Zellan said to trust intuition even at the risk of appearing dramatic.
“You have to make sure that if you are getting any type of safety measures, or safety precautions, that it is legal for the state of Texas or for wherever you are,” she said.
Aguilar said she carries pepper gel, which is similar to pepper spray but thicker.
Arenas-Itotia said whistles are a good way to alert people nearby.
Intervention skills can get bystanders to help and prevent something from happening, she said.
“Having outside attention drawn to a situation, we know, doesn’t always help,” Zellan said. “People aren’t always stepping in when they see something happening.”
Telling trustworthy people about red flags is another way to stay safe and reduce risks because they can offer support, she said.
People must do their best to stay connected and reach out to their inner circle because it can be isolating if they become a victim of violence, Zellan said.
Aguilar said people shouldn’t get overly paranoid because it can make them more afraid than they need to be, but people should still stay aware of the people around them.
“I feel safer on this campus than anywhere else,” she said.
