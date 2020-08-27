State Fair of Texas to reopen as drive-thru experience for select weekends

Although the State Fair of Texas was canceled this year, fair executives announced Wednesday that the 134-year-old event will reopen for drive-thru picnics and photos with Big Tex. Under the new name “Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru,” the experience will run on select weekends from late September to mid October, according to the State Fair of Texas website.
To allow for social distancing, tickets will be pre-sold, and guests will be required to wear face masks while interacting with staff and vendors. Big Tex will also wear a mask.
Drive-thru patrons will be allowed into Fair Park during three different time slots: between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., between 1 and 5 p.m. and between 5 and 5:45 p.m. The entire drive-thru experience should take about an hour and a half to complete.
Fairgoers will be required to stay in their vehicles unless using the restroom or taking a photo with Big Tex.
The cancellation is the event’s first since World War II, and the ninth in its 134 years.
Guests can choose from two ticket options: a fair food and photo package combo or just a photo with Big Tex. The fair food and photo package includes a downloadable professional photo with Big Tex, Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs and other assorted foods.
Patrons who only wish to get a photo with Big Tex can buy tickets for the photo-only drive-thru scheduled for Sept. 19 through Sept. 20.
For more information or to purchase tickets, you can visit the State Fair of Texas website.
@CecilLenzen
