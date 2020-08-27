State Fair of Texas to reopen as drive-thru experience for select weekends

Big Tex looms large Oct. 1, 2019, at the State Fair of Texas. The State Fair will reopen for drive-thru picnics and photos with Big Tex under the new name “Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru."

Although the State Fair of Texas was canceled this year, fair executives announced Wednesday that the 134-year-old event will reopen for drive-thru picnics and photos with Big Tex. Under the new name “Big Tex Fair Food Drive-Thru,” the experience will run on select weekends from late September to mid October, according to the State Fair of Texas website.

To allow for social distancing, tickets will be pre-sold, and guests will be required to wear face masks while interacting with staff and vendors. Big Tex will also wear a mask.

Drive-thru patrons will be allowed into Fair Park during three different time slots: between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., between 1 and 5 p.m. and between 5 and 5:45 p.m. The entire drive-thru experience should take about an hour and a half to complete.

Fairgoers will be required to stay in their vehicles unless using the restroom or taking a photo with Big Tex.

Guests can choose from two ticket options: a fair food and photo package combo or just a photo with Big Tex. The fair food and photo package includes a downloadable professional photo with Big Tex, Fletcher’s Original Corny Dogs and other assorted foods.

Patrons who only wish to get a photo with Big Tex can buy tickets for the photo-only drive-thru scheduled for Sept. 19 through Sept. 20.

For more information or to purchase tickets, you can visit the State Fair of Texas website.

@CecilLenzen

features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Tags

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments