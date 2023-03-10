St. Patrick's Day festivities, movie nights and group painting in this week's To-Do List

Though many students have gone home for spring break, those who are still nearby have plenty of activities in this week’s To-Do-List to fill in their free days here in the Arlington area.
Tours
Baseball fans can enjoy behind the scenes tours every hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m March 14 at Globe Life Field.
The tours will explore locations like premium venues, unique club spaces, luxury suites and more to help ring in the 2023 baseball season.
Standard tours are 60 minutes long and cost $25 for adults, $15 for kids ages 4-14 and $22 for seniors, military personnel and first responders.
Movies
The Arlington Public Library will host movie nights starting at 7:30 p.m. March 14 at Levitt Pavilion, courtesy of support from the Women Inspiring Philanthropy.
Attendees are encouraged to watch the films from their lawn chairs and blankets on the Levitt lawn at these free, family-friendly events.
Tuesday will feature Frozen Sing-A-Long, Wednesday will have the Lego Batman Movie, and Friday will have Marvel’s The Avengers.
All films are to be screened outside. Snacks and refreshments are allowed.
Comedy
Folks looking for a laugh can catch Chris Spencer at 8 p.m. March 16 at Arlington Improv.
Spencer has performed on “Lopez Tonight,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and “Def Comedy Jam.” Additionally, he is currently one of the hottest comedic writers and producers in Hollywood.
Tickets are sold as tables and start at $50. Seating is based on time of purchase.
St. Patrick’s Day
Arlington residents looking for a good time on St. Patrick’s Day can attend J. Gilligan’s Bar and Grill’s 44th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Block Party.
The event starts at 11 a.m. March 17 on West Abram Street and will have lunch, with green beer and Irish nachos on the menu. Kids are welcome, with various child-friendly activities planned throughout the day.
At 4 p.m., the real fun starts with some live music from a variety of local musicians. Giveaways will be held as well, along with specials for food and drinks across the bar’s menu.
A $6 cover charge will be in effect after 6 p.m.
Art
Lovers of art and the outdoors can enjoy both in the open-air group painting event starting at 3:30 p.m. March 18 at the Center City Plaza.
The event is called “Downtown Impressions: A Community Plein Air Experience” and will offer the opportunity to capture the energy and beauty of the city as it welcomes spring.
Led by experienced plein air artists, these sessions are open to painters of all skill levels. Each session will focus on a different downtown scene, from bustling streets to quiet parks, allowing guests to explore the unique character of the city.
Those interested can register at Eventbrite, where they can also purchase their own art supplies from Catalyst Creative.
