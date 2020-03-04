ChingonX Festival
Celebrate the year-round release of Four Corners Brewing Co.’s “La Chingona” Double IPA with ChingonX, an event that showcases latinx talent through music, food and art on Saturday, March 14 from 2 to 10 p.m. in Dallas.
Included in the daylong event will be a live episode of “De Colores Radio,” a local podcast that focuses on cultural diversity, pop culture and North Texas. Coming off their tour, the band Luna Luna will also be in attendance.
Other bands like Girl Ultra, Salt Cathedral and many food vendors are expected to be at the festival. ChingonX will also host an “all-chingona” entrepreneurship panel that will offer female, local and Latinx views on what it means to be successful in today’s economy.
Tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door. Ticket costs will benefit WiNGS and the North Texas Dream Team.
Texas Tulips
The annual attraction is open again just north of Dallas in Pilot Point.
With about 100 types of tulips to choose from, Texas Tulips attracts people from all over the Metroplex to pick flowers, take pictures and post it all on Instagram.
Open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., the venue charges a $5 entrance fee and $2.50 per stem picked.
The American Rodeo
The American Rodeo will return to AT&T Stadium this weekend. The annual event will feature tie-down roping, steer wrestling, barrel racing, bull riding and more.
On Saturday, the event is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m. On Sunday, the rodeo will begin at 2 p.m. after “Cowboy Church” with Trey Johnson, Susie McEntire and PRCA steer wrestler Tyler Pearson at 9:30 a.m.
Ticket prices range from $18 to $184.
Saint Patrick’s Day at J. Gilligan’s
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at J. Gilligan’s Bar and Grill on March 17. The Irish pub is locally famous for this annual celebration and bringing the St. Patrick’s Day spirit alive in Downtown Arlington.
The venue will offer beer and liquor giveaways and live music entertainment. Manager Juana Coreno said the pub plans to target a college demographic with their music lineup, which will be announced closer to the date.
Co-hosted by J Gilligan’s and the band Squeezebox Bandits, the event is open to the public from 8 to 10 p.m. The event’s Facebook page will be updated as more information is announced.
St. Paddy's 2020 at Hooligan's
Hooligan’s Pub and Downtown Arlington will co-host a St. Patrick’s Day party at Hooligan’s Pub next weekend.
With green beer, Guinness and Jameson Irish Whiskey flowing, the event will include green swag and live music from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
The party is scheduled March 14 from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. The event’s Facebook page will be updated as more information is announced.
41st Dallas St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival
The largest St. Patrick’s Parade in the southwest will occur March 14 in Dallas.
The annual parade is estimated to include about 90 floats and more than 1,700 participants. More than 125,000 attendees are anticipated.
After kicking off at the corner of Greenville Ave. and Blackwell St., the parade will travel a two-mile route. To view the full map route, visit here.
St. Paddy's Pickle Parade & Palooza
This St. Patrick’s Day parade stands out because it centers around pickles. The Mansfield Pickle Queens and the Pickled Mansfield Society will celebrate Saint Paddy with two days of entertainment March 13 to 14 in Mansfield.
Now in its 9th year, the Pickle Parade and Palooza will feature a pickle playground, live country music, pickle eating and pickle juice drinking contests and more.
Admission and parking are free.
TX StrassenFest Spring Beer Festival
StrassenFest will come to Texas Live on March 21. Attendees can enjoy 15 samples of spring and early summer beers and live entertainment at this dog-friendly event.
“Beer Meister general admission” tickets include a souvenir tasting mug, fanny pack, 15 tasting coins (one coin per beer sample) and access to select food vendors. The “Beer Baron” VIP ticket package adds on early entry, a doggie bandana, five extra tasting coins and a voucher to the Pretzel Hut.
Prices for tickets range from $20 to $145. Extra tasting coins are available for purchase. This event is for 21 years and older only. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com.
The Big Bounce America
Kick your sneakers off to enjoy the world’s biggest bounce house in Dallas from March 21 to 22.
Big Bounce America packs a variety of unique, custom-built inflatable attractions, ball pits and mazes into an action-filled day.
Tickets for three-hour, adult-only sessions cost $35 each. Tickets can be purchased at thebigbounceamerica.com.
