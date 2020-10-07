todolist logo

You’re reading the To-Do List, The Shorthorn’s weekly list of socially distanced events in and around Arlington.

This week’s list includes Hocus Pocus, a spooky drive-thru event and a football watch party.

Spooky season movies galore, a big screen watch party and outdoor walk with CAPS in this To-Do List

Glenn McCoy, Friends of O.S. Gray Natural Area member, far left, takes student volunteers on a nature walk in the shade for a break Sept. 12 at O.S. Gray Natural Area in Arlington.

Mindful Walk Fridays

Students can join Counseling and Psychological Services for a mindful walk Friday at 11 a.m.

During the outdoor walk, you can learn to change your relationship with your environment. The walk will be hosted over Zoom, so a phone is required and headphones are highly recommended.

The event is free to attend.

Drive Boo Halloween

The American Airlines Center Silver parking garage will be hosting this drive-thru Halloween event Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m.

The drive-thru will be filled with contact-free family-friendly thrills. A VIP upgrade will come with access to the “top floor,” a less kid-friendly post-apocalyptic experience.

Prices range from $30 to $40. You can find more info on the American Airlines Center website.

Movies in the Park

This month, Shakespeare Dallas is hosting its outdoor series Movies in the Park at the Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre. This Friday through Sunday, showings will include Ophelia, Casablanca and Ghostbusters.

Guests will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis in socially distanced pods. Food trucks will be on-site, and those 21 and over can bring and consume beer or wine during the film.

Ticket prices range from $17 to $20, and you can find more information on the Samuell-Grand Amphitheatre website.

Coyote Drive-in on Sept. 30 in Fort Worth. 

Hocus Pocus at the Coyote Drive-In

The Coyote Drive-In in Fort Worth will show Hocus Pocus all weekend. The theater is showing the Halloween classic daily until at least Oct. 25.

Food and drinks are available for purchase all night. Face masks must be worn to enter the pavilion.

You can find more information on the Coyote Drive-In website.

Legal Draft Beer Co. is an Arlington-based brewery owned and operated by founder Greg McCarthy. 

Sunday Fundays

Urban Union is hosting a Sunday Funday in Arlington with a big screen watch party of the Dallas Cowboys game Sunday at 3:25 p.m.

The screen will be located between Legal Draft Beer Co. and Cartel Taco Bar and will have socially distanced spaces to watch the game.

Some local businesses will be offering specials during the games.

