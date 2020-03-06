South by Southwest canceled for first time in its 34-year history due to coronavirus concerns

Because of the growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus, the city of Austin has announced the cancellation of the annual South by Southwest event, a 10-day arts and technology festival that attracts hundreds of thousands of people from around the world.
Austin mayor Steve Adler made the announcement at a press conference Friday and declared a local disaster. This is the first time in the festival’s 34-year history that it has been canceled.
In a statement released on Friday, SXSW said they are cooperating with the city and will follow their directions.
“‘The show must go on’ is in our DNA,” the festival said in a press release. “We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation.”
The festival was set to begin on March 13.
