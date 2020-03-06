South by Southwest canceled for first time in its 34-year history due to coronavirus concerns

Harmony Tividad of Girlpool plays bass and sings March 17, 2017, at the French Legation Museum for the Pitchfork Day Parties during South By Southwest. The event was canceled Friday amid concerns over the novel coronavirus.

 The Shorthorn: File photo/Bridget Craig

Because of the growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus, the city of Austin has announced the cancellation of the annual South by Southwest event, a 10-day arts and technology festival that attracts hundreds of thousands of people from around the world.

Austin mayor Steve Adler made the announcement at a press conference Friday and declared a local disaster. This is the first time in the festival’s 34-year history that it has been canceled.

In a statement released on Friday, SXSW said they are cooperating with the city and will follow their directions.

“‘The show must go on’ is in our DNA,” the festival said in a press release. “We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation.”

The festival was set to begin on March 13.

