Some of this fall’s most anticipated TV and movie premieres

This year has seen fewer movies released after COVID-19 halted filming and closed most movie theaters around the world. Many release dates were postponed, and some movies were released on streaming platforms instead.
However, things are finally starting to pick back up in the film industry. Here are some movies and TV shows to look out for this fall.
“Ratched”
September 18 on Netflix
Based on the 1962 novel One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest by Ken Kesey, “Ratched” tells the origin story of the infamous asylum nurse Mildred Ratchet, played by Sara Paulson.
After arriving in Northern California in 1947, she finds employment at a leading psychiatric hospital where disturbing experiments on the human mind are carried out. She presents herself as the perfect nurse, but beneath her stylish exterior lurks a growing darkness.
Watch the trailer here.
American Murder: The Family Next Door
September 30 on Netflix
This documentary focuses on the 2018 disappearance of Shanann Watts and her two young daughters in Frederick, Colorado. The story, which made international headlines, is told through archival footage, law enforcement recordings, text messages and home videos. An immersive examination of a police investigation and a disintegrating marriage, this is the first film to give a voice to the victims.
Watch the trailer here.
“The Walking Dead: World Beyond”
October 4 on AMC Networks
Set a decade after the events of “The Walking Dead,” this new series follows the first generation to come of age after the zombie apocalypse.
Starring new characters and actors, the series focuses on a group of teenagers who leave their home to travel cross-country and save their father.
Watch the trailer here.
“The Haunting of Bly Manor”
October 9 on Netflix
From the creators of “The Haunting of Hill House,” this series marks the next chapter of “The Haunting” anthology series.
Set in 1980s England, the story follows Henry Wingrave (Henry Thomas), his nephew and the staff of Bly Manor. All is not as it seems at the manor as centuries of dark secrets, love and loss are all unearthed. At Bly Manor, “dead” doesn’t mean “gone.”
Watch the trailer here.
“Helstrom”
October 16 on Hulu
Hulu has teamed up with Marvel to bring fans a new series that's expected to be a much darker version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Satan’s son and daughter, played by Tom Austen and Sydney Lemmon, track down the worst of humanity. They each show off their own attitudes and skills as they hunt down the supernatural.
“Helstrom” is the last Marvel live-action series to launch outside of Disney+.
Watch the trailer here.
Black Widow
November 6 in movie theaters
Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), must face her history as a spy and past broken relationships in order to fight against a dangerous conspiracy.
The spy thriller takes place between the events of the Marvel films Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.
Watch the trailer here.
Wonder Woman 1984
December 25 in movie theaters
Set in the 1980s, the titular character finds herself facing off against two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah.
Starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, the movie will release three years after its predecessor, Wonder Woman.
Watch the trailer here.
