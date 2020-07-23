Socially distanced activity suggestions to ensure your summer isn’t a bummer

During the era of COVID-19, it’s important to make conscious choices and adjust your activities accordingly.
When trying to avoid the coronavirus while still having some resemblance to a summer break, there are things you can do to have fun while still remaining as safe as possible.
Here are some ways to modify five typical summertime activities:
Swimming
So far, no evidence suggests that water in a swimming pool or a beach can spread COVID-19, but stepping out of the water into a crowded space does pose a risk, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
You should stay at least 6 feet away, both in and out of the water, from people you don’t live with. Finding spacious pools, beaches or even lakes that are not packed with people is the safest bet.
Lakes near Arlington include Lake Arlington, Eagle Mountain Lake and White Rock Lake.
Sports
When it comes to sports, the rule is pretty simple: avoid contact sports.
That means no sports like football, basketball or volleyball, especially because these sports require everyone to share the same ball. Instead, try your hand at cycling, tennis or golf.
Be sure to keep hand sanitizer at your disposal, and do not share equipment.
Enjoy nature
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers hiking, camping and picnicking as acceptable activities as long as you’re properly distancing yourself from people who are not from your household.
If you’re going to be camping with a group of people who are not a part of your household, practice social distancing and avoid sharing items. You should also avoid activities that require you to be in close proximity, such as sharing a car or a tent.
Picnic in a socially distanced way unless you’re with people from your household. Bring snacks, but don’t share them with anyone you’re trying to socially distance from.
Summer blockbusters
There aren’t many new movies coming out, but unless you’ve seen every movie ever made, this is a good time to knock out some films from your watchlist.
Avoid indoor movie screenings. You can at least find a few drive-in showings that allow you to take your mind off things. Go with someone that lives with you and invite your friends, as long as they stay in their car.
The Tribeca Drive-In series at AT&T Stadium has featured over 30 different films throughout July, while the Galaxy Drive-In Theater in Ennis and the Coyote Drive-In in Fort Worth have been showing Hollywood classics like Jurassic Park and the Harry Potter series.
BYOE outdoor BBQ
An outdoor get-together can be tricky, but taking a few extra steps can reduce your risk.
First, invite fewer people. Perhaps limit your gathering to one other household, and communicate how well you all have been socially distancing.
Even with a small group of people, space your chairs out. Avoid too much interaction with the other household.
Bring your own everything, and avoid sharing. Although there is no evidence that COVID-19 spreads through food, having people approach a central space poses a risk.
Nothing can guarantee that you won’t spread COVID-19, but taking necessary steps will allow you to maintain some semblance of normality while still avoiding high risk.
