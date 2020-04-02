Social distancing got you down? Try streaming these movies for a stress-free escape

With every breaking news and COVID-19 update around the world, along with the economic impacts, the limitations of our health care systems and how our government is handling or mishandling the situation, some good old-fashioned escapism is in order. And maybe a good Old-Fashioned.
Allow me to recommend films that are perfect for forgetting, at least for two hours at a time:
For pure comfort
Chronicle through the kind-hearted Forrest Gump’s grand, decade-spanning adventure, or settle in with Before Sunrise’s single-day romance. From the romantic to the comedy to the romantic comedy, these films leave you feeling a little warmer inside.
Amelie
Before Sunrise
10 Things I Hate About You
Paddington 2
Forrest Gump
Amelie and Forrest Gump are available on Hulu. 10 Things I Hate About You is available on Disney+. Before Sunrise and Paddington 2 are available for purchase on Amazon Prime.
If you wanna feel like you’re on an adventure
Join Raiders of the Lost Ark for a globe-trotting mission, or join Ferris Bueller’s Day Off to find the best leisure spots in Chicago, Illinois. The rest fall somewhere in between. It may seem counterintuitive to watch movies that depict a fun time while you’re knowingly stuck at home, but these films do a great job of immersing you into their story as opposed to just making you envious of it.
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Almost Famous
Slumdog Millionaire
Into the Wild
Raiders of the Lost Ark and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off are available on Netflix. Slumdog Millionaire is available on Hulu. Almost Famous and Into the Wild are available for purchase on Amazon Prime.
Risque films that will make you feel alive
Sometimes to feel something, you have to press on the gas a little. This more racy selection of movies may just do that for you. From the certified erotic classics like Eyes Wide Shut and Y Tu Mama Tambien to the contemporary horror-oriented Raw and Under the Skin, these films are sure to make your grandmother blush.
Raw
Y Tu Mama Tambien
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Under the Skin
Eyes Wide Shut
Y Tu Mama Tambien and Under the Skin are available on Netflix. Raw, The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Eyes Wide Shut are available for purchase on Amazon.
Blood-pumping films that will make you feel alive for once
Sometimes to feel something, you have to press on the gas a lot and cut off the brakes. From the mystery thriller to the crime thriller to the action thriller, these films were no doubt made to thrill. Strap in for the insane action of The Raid, Uncut Gems’ chaotic energy or The Departed’s eccentric cat and mouse game.
Uncut Gems
The Raid
Rear Window
The Departed
Gravity
Uncut Gems, The Raid, Rear Window, The Departed and Gravity are available for purchase on Amazon Prime.
Films whose beauty will make you cry
Once you’ve settled in from all the previous madness, it’s time to bring out your favorite tub of ice cream and have a good cry. Shed tears for gorgeous landscapes and unrequited love in Call Me By Your Name and Portrait of a Lady on Fire, or take on powerful philosophies and stellar acting in Arrival and The Motorcycle Diaries. Who knows, in the absence of proximity we may still find something beautiful to carry us along.
Call Me By Your Name
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Arrival
The Motorcycle Diaries
In the Mood for Love
Call Me By Your Name, Arrival and The Motorcycle Diaries are available for purchase on Amazon Prime. Portrait of a Lady on Fire is available on Hulu. In The Mood for Love is available on Kanopy.
The next time you’re scrolling through Netflix or Hulu, consider these flicks. They may not allow you to entirely forget the troubles we’re in, but maybe they’ll help you stay sane while it’s all going on.
@ByDavidSilvaR
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.