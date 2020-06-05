Six Flags Over Texas to reopen June 22 under new sanitization, social distancing guidelines

Six Flags Over Texas has been dubbed the "Thrill Capital of Texas," and offers more than 100 rides, shows and attractions. The park will reopen with reduced attendance June 22. 

 The Shorthorn: File photo / Shay Cohen

Six Flags Over Texas will begin operating at reduced attendance levels in accordance with phase three of Gov. Greg Abbott’s reopening guidelines.

The park will reopen on June 19 to members and season pass holders and on June 22 to the general public, according to a statement on the Six Flags website.

The park’s reopening plan, which was developed in consultation with epidemiologists, includes health screenings for guests and team members, social distancing, and food and equipment sanitization.

To maintain social distancing, the park has adopted an online reservation system that staggers arrival times. Reservations began Thursday and do not charge an additional fee. Memberships, season passes or already purchased tickets are required before booking a reservation.

During the reservation process, guests will be required to watch a video describing Six Flags’ new sanitization and social distancing procedures and acknowledge their understanding of the company’s health policies.

In addition, all guests ages 3 and over will be required to wear face masks. They can be purchased at the park for as low as $1.

@TritimaAchigbu

features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments