Singles night, scavenger hunts and music in this week’s To-Do-List

Heading into Valentine’s day there is plenty to do for both singles and couples. From figure drawing sessions to musical bingo, this week’s To-Do-List is chock full of fun.
Scavenger Hunt
Gather a group of friends this week and embark on a scavenger hunt around the city using the app It's a Scavenger Hunt!
The event is smartphone-guided with instructions provided by an in-game host. Participants can play anytime during the day and will get to explore the city and fill their virtual scavenger bag with items found through riddle-like clues. The games typically last around 90 minutes.
Tickets are $25 per team.
Singles Night
It's singles only from 8 p.m. to midnight Feb. 14 at ESO Mimosa Bar.
Guests can enjoy $2 tacos, $4 lemon drop shots, and $5 green tea shots in the heart of Arlington’s entertainment district.
General admission tickets are free online, but only guarantee entry not seating.
Art
Metroplex residents who fancy themselves artists or just those who enjoy painting or drawing can join a figure drawing session from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 15 at Create Arlington.
Guests can learn like the masters and develop their skills by drawing a nude model. Participants need to be 18 or older and must bring their own supplies.
Entry is $15 for a 3-hour session. Space is limited to 15 attendees.
Silent Dance Party
Metroplex residents can check out a spin on the traditional dance party from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Feb. 18 at ESO Mimosa Bar
The bar will be hosting a ‘millennium age’ silent party with hit songs from the 90s and 2000s
The concept is simple. Everyone dances to the music playing in their headphones, while multiple DJs compete for their attention on different channels. Guests can turn down the volume of their headphones or take them off at any time to chat with others.
Entry is $15 and participants must be over 21 years old.
Music
Music lovers can compete in a fun spin on traditional bingo while enjoying happy hour starting 7 p.m. Feb.16 at Caves Lounge.
Players start with an electronic bingo card marked with song titles on their phone. When the live DJ plays a song from their board, they can mark that space with an X.
The event is free to play and prizes are awarded to the first bingos of each round.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.