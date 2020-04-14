Shows, books and films that bring visibility to the LGBTQ spectrum

With shelter-in-place orders set across Texas, there are undeniable moments of free time that may have been spent elsewhere. My hope is that with free time, we take the opportunity to learn more not just about ourselves but others. One of the simplest ways to accomplish that is through entertainment.
To garner a sense of empathy, specifically within the LGBTQ community, here are a list of of TV shows, books and films that will entertain and bring visibility to the growing spectrum of what it means to be queer.
Pose
There is not a better celebration of queer and gender identity on TV right now than FX’s “Pose.” The two season series follows the New York City ballroom scene from the late ’80s to early ’90s, which was heavily dominated by black and latinx trans people and gender noncomforming people.
“Pose” covers the struggles of transgender women of color, gay black men and gender nonconforming artists at a time where America was ignoring the growing AIDS epidemic and mere existence of the LGBTQ community. Thanks to stars like Billy Porter and Indya Moore, the show has gained a national following that has not been seen for the queer community of color.
Though the plots may be predictable and formulaic at times, the mere existence of “Pose” is a landmark in entertainment and should be viewed by cis people, trans people and gender noncomforming people of all backgrounds. The first season can be viewed on Netflix.
Steven Universe
The Cartoon Network show is a trailblazer in queer representation in family friendly animation entertainment. The show follows Steven, a half-human boy who is learning how to protect the world from his own species.
The show focuses on celebrating women as superheroes, and the show’s main three characters aside from Steven are “non-binary women,” a reflection of the show creator’s own identity. Included in the show is a same-sex marriage and an intimate kiss between two female characters. All on a children’s television show. About time.
The series can be streamed on Hulu.
Love, Simon
The teen-friendly film is groundbreaking for its portrayal of teen gay romance. Love, Simon follows a closeted teenager and his quest to find the other secret gay kid he’s been emailing.
The strange, Gen-Z friendly plot is actually a fun, quirky teen comedic setup that, at times, feels familiar. But that’s what makes Love, Simon different. Rarely has a film approached homosexuality this candidly on a major screen for a teen audience.
Thanks to a strong supporting cast that includes Jennifer Garner, Love, Simon is a film that will warm hearts and hopefully start a much needed conversation about what it means to be young, gay and in love.
The film can be purchased on Amazon.
When We Rise: My Life in the Movement
“When We Rise: My Life in the Movement,” a story of the modern day LGBTQ rights movement in San Francisco, is a book that I simply refused to put down for two days.
Told through the eyes of Cleve Jones, LGBTQ rights activist and assistant to gay pioneer Harvey Milk, readers are intitially placed in the ’70s, before the AIDS epidemic and after the Stonewall riots.
Then, Jones runs through his life on after. From the death of Milk to discovering that he’s HIV positive, this book is an intimate and emotional insight into the struggles of what it meant to be a gay man in the 20th century.
“When We Rise” is available on Amazon for purchase, and its series adaptation can be purchased there as well.
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Portrait of a Lady on Fire is refreshing in terms of queer storytelling. I at least hope that we all know that queer romance is a tale as old as time (boom, Disney reference).
The movie follows a french painter as she attempts to paint her next subject, a bride-to-be, without her ever actually knowing. From there, true intentions are revealed, and a friendship transitions into an unspoken, forbidden romance. The beauty of this film is the celebration of femininity and romance within the lesbian community.
Period queer pieces are rare in mainstream entertainment. Luckily, Portrait of a Lady on Fire exists. Viewers can stream it on Hulu.
Moonlight
There is a common assumption that Moonlight is not a gay film. But, to fully see it as a film representative of the LGBTQ community, the viewer must understand the struggles and complexity of being a gay black man.
Moonlight focuses on the life of Chiron Harris and his journey to the realization that his sensitivity and inability to be understood by his mom and friends may actually mean much more. Chiron finds a mentor in the man who happens to be his mother’s drug dealer; he finds love on a dark evening at the beach and heartbreak at a rehab facility.
The film tells the story of what it means to be a queer, masculine man of color. Through heartbreak and beautiful camera work, Moonlight shines a new light in the LGBTQ community. Viewers can stream the movie on Netflix.
Paris is Burning
Modern day queer culture is defined in part because of the queer black ballroom scene in New York City portrayed beatufiully and intimately in the documentary Paris is Burning, a film that is without a doubt the most important piece on this list.
The subjects in Paris is Burning are poor, and yet despite their financial insecurities they hold onto their ideas of hope and show it off on the ballroom stage. “Yas queen,” “Reading,” “Serving fish,” and “Bringing the house down, boots,” are queer terminology popularized today that wouldn’t have much exposure without this groundbreaking documentary. It also touches on the struggles of being a queer person of color. One quote in the movie is “You’re black, and you’re a male, and you’re gay. You’re gonna have a hard fucking time.”
Without Paris is Burning, there would be no “Pose,” much less “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The documentary is the moving picture definition of what it means to be unapologetically queer, and it can be streamed on YouTube.
_______
There’s so much history to learn about the queer experience. Through this uncertain time, students should use this as an opportunity to understand the vibrant, colorful and loving LGBTQ community.
Harvey Milk said it best: “You have got to give them hope.”
Within the pages of a book or images on a television screen, hope is there. You just gotta come out and see it.
@JacobReyesDFW
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.