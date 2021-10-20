Scaring is caring: Students share Halloween costume inspirations

Finding a costume is fun, and dressing up for Halloween helps people get into the spirit, nursing freshman McKenna Fisher said.
The origin of dressing up for Halloween came from Europe and dates back hundreds of years to when people believed impersonating the dead would offer them protection, according to Metro.
The Irish and Scottish brought Halloween superstitions, traditions and costumes when they immigrated to the U.S. in the 18th century, and they quickly spread throughout the country, according to CNN.
By the 1920s and 1930s, Americans held annual Halloween masquerades aimed at both adults and children. People even prepared costumes as early as August.
Costumes allow people to express themselves and be whatever they want, psychology freshman Aleina Mathew said.
While Fisher thinks the costumes people buy are cool, she said homemade ones are awesome because they take creativity and effort.
Josh Ayala, magic demonstrator at Magic Etc. Costume Shop in Fort Worth, said time and effort are necessary for a unique costume. Even though it’s time-consuming, it’s fun when people can identify one’s outfit.
Ayala sometimes makes his costumes by hand and orders pieces from all over the world such as England, New Zealand, Spain or Mexico, he said.
Ayala said he spends a whole year thinking about his Halloween costume, and his family begins purchasing parts as early as June.
He said they usually dress up as characters they’re familiar with from shows, games or movies they grew up with.
Fisher said she likes to pick costumes based on TV shows or movies because it’s fun to recreate characters and see others do the same.
“If I’m making [the costumes] myself, I kinda have to buy stuff for it,” she said. “So, I’ll buy like different parts of the costume, but I just put them all together.”
The success of splatter-horror movies such as Halloween and A Nightmare on Elm Street in the 1970s and 1980s inspired people to dress up again, according to CNN. The LGBTQ+ community also took advantage of Halloween to wear outfits and hold parades during this period.
Ayala said the most popular costumes at his shop this year are witches and Michael Myers because of the recent release of Halloween Kills.
Some people go for the classic Halloween monsters such as Bride of Frankenstein, Frankenstein’s monster, werewolves, vampires and mummies, Ayala said.
Fisher plans to become a pirate this year, which is an inspiration from Pinterest and TikTok, she said. She makes her costume and buys materials from Amazon and Party City because they are inexpensive.
Mathew said she avoids going for scary costumes. Last year, she dressed up as Piglet because her friend was Winnie the Pooh.
A great part about Halloween parties is seeing other people’s costumes because it’s interesting to see their ideas, Mathew said.
Ayala said a good reason people dress up is to embrace their youthful side.
“I’m a grown-up, but I can be a little silly and play like a kid,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.