Review: Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters as an instant classic

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the follow-up to 2018’s highly acclaimed Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, finally made its long-awaited debut in theaters June 2. The five-year gap between the films was worth every moment, as the sequel exceeded expectations set by the first installment — a rare achievement in the cinematic world.
The plot once again follows the main character, Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, as he grapples with interdimensional mishaps while managing his family life, which is complicated by his secret identity as Spider-Man. While the first film delved into Miles' struggle with shouldering his newfound responsibilities, the sequel explores how Miles chooses to carve out his identity as the Spider-Man of his universe.
Although characters such as Gwen Stacy and Peter B. Parker make a comeback, the cast was also widened exponentially to feature many, many of the infinite Spider-People of the Spider-Verse. The movie is sure to keep you engaged throughout the entire film, as it is jam-packed with an abundance of versions of the arachnid superhero, both widely recognized and completely new.
In addition to this, there are running jokes and references around every corner waiting to be spotted. There's a bit of everything for veteran fans and newer ones alike.
Another aspect of the film that will certainly keep your eyes glued to the screen is its artistry. The animators managed to breathe life into every frame, filling the movie with dynamic action scenes and gorgeous color palettes.
If you thought the first movie was highly stylized, you haven't seen anything yet. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse took even more inspiration from comics than its predecessor to create a stylish and flashy yet cohesive work of art, showing how the passion of the creators is the heart and soul of any film.
It's clear the team behind the movie found their footing with the first film and have spread their wings in the sequel. They added new layers of depth to the main cast, fleshed out their relationships, and expanded the fictional world of the franchise all while furthering the plot in a natural, captivating way.
The movie is a diversity win, with its cast depicting Spider-People of all kinds, with varying nationalities, body types and more, staying truthful to the idea of Spider-Man being a hero that anyone can look up to. In this way, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse uses Spider-Man to his full potential and is a contender for the best Spider-Man project Marvel has put out.
Among the positive reviews, the movie’s audio mixing has faced criticism. There are scenes in which the soundtrack overpowers some of the characters' voices, notably that of Spider-Punk, aka Hobie Brown, voiced by Daniel Kaluuya, whose voice is soft in comparison to the rest of the cast. Without subtitles, he can be hard for moviegoers to understand, but this can be worked around by going to showings that offer captions.
Anticipation is high for what’s to come next in the franchise’s universe. There's no doubt that the creative minds behind the film will continue the story of Miles Morales in a manner that showcases their best efforts and love for Spider-Man.
