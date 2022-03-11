Review: Turning Red portrays menstruation and girlhood on Disney+

Oscar-winning director Domee Shi released her first full-length animated film, Turning Red, on Disney+ on Friday, March 11.
The film follows Meilin Lee, played by Rosalie Chiang, as she tries to be the perfect daughter for her Asian parents. One day, she begins to turn into a giant red panda whenever she has strong emotions, which is a metaphor for menstruation.
Turning Red’s storyline packages teen crushes, puberty, mother-daughter relationships and best friends — essentially everything necessary for a 13-year-old girl — in 100 minutes.
The movie illuminated Shi’s talent, much like her Oscar-winning short film, Bao, which I fell in love with.
Both films bring Asian representation to the Disney screen, which is necessary to connect to their child-focused audience.
Being Asian, I never saw cartoons that illustrated the need to meet expectations that came from myself or the Asian community.
Other animated films released in the past few years focus on clichés like a modern take of a classic storyline, like a magical entity granting wishes in Wish Dragon, a Netflix animated film.
However, this movie takes on the timeless topic of menstruation that is rarely done on children’s television.
Through the film, the unique style of animation and directing made the film more realistic, which amplified how beginning menstruation is a part of life that deserves to be on screen.
Menstruation begins at a preteen age but is more prominent on screen in teen television and movies. There should be more representation for menstruation for this younger age group.
At Turning Red’s official press conference, Shi said that the movie came from her own experience growing up Chinese and wanting to have everything under control, until she got her period which changed up her daily life, according to an article from The Official Disney Fan Club.
It was clear that scenes from this movie came from real experiences because of the extent that I could relate to how Meilin felt, along with her best friends: Miriam, Priya and Abby.
I was happy to see representation for the first-period experience which I don’t see on kids and preteen television.
Growing up, there was never these types of representation in children’s television, so I applaud Disney on their branch into a realistic representation of a normal kid with a fun fantasy twist.
Disney properly created a feel-good movie with comedic character interactions that brings the screen alive. The movie portrayed going through menstruation as anything but taboo.
Everything from the style of animation to the scene changes brought a well-made animated film that addressed serious need for representation.
This film brought a smile to my face with how much my 13-year-old self relates to Meilin.
@DivyaKonkikmalla
features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
