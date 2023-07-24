Review: The Barbie movie is more than Kenough

Barbie has been stealing the show since her debut in 1959. She was both loved and loathed by consumers then, and it seems like that hasn’t changed at all in 2023.

Although there are already several animated Barbie films, Barbie, which premiered in theaters Friday, is the first live-action one. It features an all-star cast of actors such as Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as Barbie herself.

From a technical point of view, the movie is amazing. The costumes, props and sets were created to reflect Barbie’s perfect, plastic world, and it’s clear the crew behind them had a lot of fun.

There’s no shortage of pink, of course, to the point that the film’s development caused a global shortage of pink paint. But there’s color around every corner, ensuring your eyes are entertained at all times.

I also enjoyed the many gags poking fun at Barbie's limitations as a doll, such as eating fake food and not having running water in her house. There’s also multiple fourth wall breaks and references to Barbie’s history as a doll.

The film’s attention to detail made the world feel exciting and alive. The soundtrack consists of upbeat pop tracks, which I think was fitting for a modern film like Barbie. A complaint from some moviegoers is that the soundtrack is all over the place, as there's a lot of music featured in the film. I can agree to an extent, but it adds a liveliness to the film that you have to see in action to understand.

The cast added to the movie’s quality, too.

Margot Robbie was the perfect choice for Barbie. Her expressions provide a halfway point between the doll’s signature flawlessness while injecting the character with a charming, warm layer of humanity. Ryan Gosling is excellent comedic relief, managing to be a highlight in every scene he was in. When the film called for it, the doll’s acting would go rigid, adding to the hilarity of the film.

Despite Barbie and Ken being the main characters, the movie would not be the same without the rest of the cast. In my opinion, the actors managed to elevate the material given to them to the next level.

However, there’s few things to be said about the story of the film. This is not to say it was bad. I think the movie was able to handle its plot gracefully, even if it had a few bumps along the road.

The story’s structure is simple enough: it follows Barbie as she discovers that her picturesque world seems to be falling apart in front of her eyes, and she must go on a quest to restore it. It gets crazier and crazier as it goes, which I had expected with Greta Gerwig as the director.

It reminded me of her other works, especially Lady Bird, with its exploration of existentialism. Her signature direction style all over the film may become overwhelming for some viewers at times. I think that, in itself, this can be seen as a strength. Yes, you could describe the film as “too much.” However, that’s a part of Barbie’s imaginative world, one in which anything and everything can happen.

The controversy surrounding the film lies in its themes, namely its feminist message.

It delves into the experience of womanhood in the real world, using Barbie to critique patriarchy and toxic masculinity. There were points in the movie in which the message slowed down the momentum of the story, but as someone interested in the topic of gender and how it works in American society, I recognize how difficult it can be to shorten the discussions presented.

Because of this, I think the movie made the best out of what it had. Additionally, it was a breath of fresh air to see a piece of media discuss the complicated nature of womanhood so unapologetically. The moments of LGBTQ+ representation were nice to see as well, including the community in a natural way.

A large portion of the criticism for Barbie is coming from individuals with anti-feminist sentiments. The film is not “anti-men,” it’s simply an empowering film for women that’s not ashamed to say it, and it certainly doesn’t hold back with its commentary. Using Barbie as a means to discuss this issue comes with its problems, but the movie is self-aware of this fact, both poking fun at and celebrating Barbie’s legacy.

All in all, Barbie is a campy, feminist and existential film that handles the topics presented within it with a surprising amount of diligence. It's sure to resonate with general audiences. Viewers hoping for a film with more substance may be a bit let down, but Barbie did what it set out to do in an entertaining way, which was all it was promising to be in the first place.

