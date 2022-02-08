The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science announced the nominations for the 94th Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars, on Feb. 8. As usual, the voting body makes a mixture of good and head-scratching decisions.
One Japanese film, Drive My Car, cracked into the list receiving nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, Best International Feature Film and Best Adapted Screenplay.
This year, 10 movies were named Best Picture nominees. Of these films, The Power of the Dog tops the nomination count with 12, followed by Dune with 10 and Belfast and West Side Story tied at 7. CODA and Licorice Pizza tied at the bottom of the top 10, both receiving three nominations.
Despite impressive box office numbers and predictions to make waves on the nomination date, No Time to Die and Spider-Man: No Way Home failed to surprise for Best Picture. No Time to Die received three nominations for Original Song, Sound Editing and Visual Effects while Spider-Man: No Way Home’s sole nomination is for Achievement in Visual Effects.
More than often, the nominees aren’t too mainstream, leaving many wondering where they can watch these films. Here are the 10 nominees for Best Picture this year and how to watch them.
The winner will be announced at the ceremony March 27.
Belfast
The Plot: A young boy grows up with his family in Belfast during the 1960s and Northern Ireland conflict.
To Watch: Belfast is available to rent on streaming platforms like Amazon and Vudu for $19.99.
The Review: Belfast may be too light to reflect the Northern Ireland conflict, but the tearjerking movie was told from the perspective of an 8-year-old. The drama, written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, proves not every film has to be melodramatic — instead, it highlights the heart and soul. Dame Judi Dench was brilliant. Ciarán Hands, Catriona Balfe and Jude Hill make for a strong ensemble. Jamie Dornan was a revelation, portraying the father role with such charm. The “Everlasting Love” scene will be memorable for a long while.
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 out of 5
CODA
The Plot: Ruby, the only hearing child in a deaf family, has to choose between helping her family’s business or pursuing a music career.
To Watch: CODA is available on Apple TV+.
The Review: CODA, an acronym for Child of Deaf Adults, emerges as one of those heartfelt, indie dramas that linger even after the credits stop rolling. Playing the only hearing child in a deaf family, Emilia Jones embodies the role with such sincerity. Troy Kotsur’s performance as the father is excellent, powered with strong supporting turns from Daniel Durant and Marlee Matlin. A conventional tale, CODA’s screenplay is not unpredictable nor groundbreaking, but its execution is fruitful and elevates the entire movie.
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/4 out of 5
Don’t Look Up
The Plot: Two astronomers try to convince the nation about an approaching comet.
To Watch: Don’t Look Up is available on Netflix.
The Review: The star-studded Don’t Look Up strives for sensationalism, and it delivers. A political satire on how the world reacts to a life-threatening environmental issue, the film may hit too close to reality for some. Jennifer Lawrence gives a solid performance combined with strong supporting performances from acting legends Meryl Streep and Cate Blanchett. Director Adam McKay’s chaotic style may not cater to all but works just enough in this case to rile people up and remind them of the crazy world they’re living in.
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️3/4 out of 5
Drive My Car
The Plot: A widower stage director and producer deals with his wife’s death as he agrees to a new production offer in Hiroshima.
To Watch: Drive My Car is playing in selected theaters and not available yet to buy, rent or stream.
The Review: High risk, high reward. A story of grief, survival, love, trust and redemption, Drive My Car’s immaculate screenplay, written by Takamasa Oe and director Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, treasures both moments of silences and dynamic dialogues. At 179 minutes, it’s easy for the audience to give up on the film once the plot turns loose or the acting isn’t on point. That did not happen, and that has a lot to do with the masterful pacing of the film and Hidetoshi Nishijima’s subtle yet commanding performance. Simply beautiful.
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/4 out of 5
Dune
The Plot: A gifted young man travels to a dangerous place to ensure the future of his family and people.
To Watch: Dune is available to rent on streaming platforms like Amazon and Vudu for $5.99, buy the HD version for $12.99 and 4K for $19.99
The Review: A cinematic experience, director Denis Villeneuve once again proves he’s one of the most talented filmmakers alive with Dune. As the first of a two-part adaptation, it’s supposed to feel unfinished and leaves a lot to be desired, as the plot development is the second part’s mission. The first part accomplishes remarkable visual achievements and superb methods of conveying cinematic language. Oscar Isaac and Rebecca Ferguson shine among the forgettable ensemble.
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ out of 5
King Richard
The Plot: Richard Williams coaches his two daughters, Venus and Serena, to become the best tennis players in the world.
To Watch: King Richard is available to rent on streaming platforms like Amazon and Vudu for $19.99 or buy the 4K version for $24.99
The Review: Overdramatic and tonally messy, King Richard represents a series of events told from the real-life Williams’ family’s perspective. Will Smith overacted in portraying Richard Williams, who coaches his two daughters, Venus and Serena, to become two of the best tennis players in the world. The authentic representation of a tennis match and strong performances from all the female supporting roles, especially Aunjanue Ellis, couldn’t save this unnecessarily glossy sports biopic.
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️ out of 5
Licorice Pizza
The Plot: 15-year-old Gary Valentine grows up and falls in first love with 25-year-old Alana Kane.
To Watch: Licorice Pizza is yet to be available on streaming. The film is available in theaters.
The Review: While it isn’t flawless, Licorice Pizza goes down as one of director and screenwriter Paul Thomas Anderson’s finest efforts. Alana Haim delivers an exceptional performance as a new Hollywood ingénue. Bradley Cooper makes the most of his cameo. The screenplay was touching, but those Asian jokes didn’t land, and the age gap in the relationship may draw some questions. But overall, the movie is an endearing coming-of-age with romantic-comedy elements.
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️3/4 out of 5
Nightmare Alley
The Plot: An ambitious carny, who’s known for reading people’s minds, faces his toughest challenge yet that could derail his career and marriage.
To Watch: Nightmare Alley is available on Hulu and HBO Max. The film is also playing in theaters.
The Review: Director Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of Nightmare Alley may feel like it runs a tad too long, but Toro’s vision, Cate Blanchett’s supporting turn, the lush production design, beautiful cinematography and visual effects all helped keep the movie together. As the lead actor, Bradley Cooper gets better as the movie goes on. In his final moments, Cooper’s performance turned explosive and haunting as del Toro saved the film’s best moment until the last scene.
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ out of 5
The Power of the Dog
The Plot: Rancher Phil Burbank intimidates those around him until he finds himself falling in love.
To Watch: The Power of the Dog is available on Netflix.
The Review: The movie is a return to form effort for director Jane Campion. The Power of the Dog reminds people why Campion is one of the best working directors right now. A portrayal of psychological warfare and toxic masculinity, it’s evocative yet subtle and requires multiple viewings. Benedict Cumberbatch delivers his career-best performance as the cold-hearted head of the table Phil Burbank. Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Jesse Plemons all hold upon their magnificent turns.
Rating: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ out of 5
West Side Story
The Plot: The movie explores the rivalry between two gangs with different backgrounds in New York.
To Watch: West Side Story is yet to be available on streaming. The film is available in theaters.
The Review: Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story feels too by-the-book and calculated with all the glitz, glamor and impressive cinematography. Ariana DeBose proves she’s a triple threat: she can sing, dance and act. The “America” number is pure magic. A new star is born, and her name is Rachel Zegler. She tackles her debut leading role with such authenticity and outshines her awful co-lead, Ansel Elgort. From his forced line delivery, the rigid facial expressions to the subpar singing, Elgort wastes the cast’s entire effort.
Rating: ⭐️⭐️1/2 out of 5
