Review: Texas Chainsaw Massacre is filled with gore but lacks character

Texas Chainsaw Massacre premiered on Netflix on Feb. 18 and is a sequel to 1974’s The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.
Leatherface returns after almost 50 years to terrorize a group of friends who disrupted his secluded life in a remote Texas town.
I was surprised to find that the character Sally Hardesty, the final girl from the original film, made a triumphant return to the franchise, played by actress Olwen Fouéré as the original actress, Marilyn Burns, passed away in 2014.
But the new movie differs from the original as it follows two social influencers, Melody and Dante, who hope to refurbish the remote town of Harlow, Texas.
While 2018’s Halloween and 2022’s Scream succeeded in bringing their final girls back for a showdown with the villain, Hardesty’s confrontation with Leatherface failed to impress me.
Hardesty didn’t have enough screen time to see the kind of fight she’s willing to put up against Leatherface, who has been haunting her all these years.
The film is heavy on violence and gore but nothing too memorable as the characters don’t bring much to the table. I couldn’t feel any sympathy for their situation. The only highlight of the film is the bloodbath in the bus massacre scene.
I found the new final girl’s confrontation with the mentally ill Leatherface at the end to be underwhelming.
The film is full of thrills but not enough to make me want to rewatch it.
I hope they make another sequel with more interesting characters and a chase scene like the iconic one in the original film.
Texas Chainsaw Massacre has a solid plot just like the original but not enough to satisfy fans in the third act. I expected the third act to have better thrills than what I got, and the movie does have a cheesy ending.
Overall, the new Texas Chainsaw Massacre didn’t meet my expectations, so I score it three out of 10 stars.
