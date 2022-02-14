Review: Ranking ads from the 2022 Super Bowl

With over 90 million people tuning in yearly since 2006, Super Bowl season has become its own culture, encompassing social gatherings and outstanding commercials.
SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, hosted the 2022 Super Bowl on Feb. 13.
Cane Vu, real estate marketing sophomore, said as a casual viewer, his favorite part of the Super Bowl is the advertisements.
Twenty-three percent of viewers watch the Super Bowl solely for the commercials, according to Statista.
Amanda Jordan, advertising and social media lecturer, said the world has come to expect the best in advertising entertainment from the Super Bowl, resulting in companies pulling out all the stops to deliver for expectations.
But with great expectations comes a great price. At $6.5 million, 2022 has the highest recorded cost for a 30-second commercial, according to Statista.
George Weems, advertising specialist and professor, said companies are paying for the sheer number of exposure they’re getting from this broadcast.
With such a high price associated with Super Bowl commercials, companies want to ensure consumers are entertained by and remember their advertisement, Jordan said.
This results in the quirky, novelty commercial event America tunes into each year.
She said not only are companies paying for the initial viewing, but also the halo effect that occurs after the advertisement.
The halo effect refers to the tendency of people to allow one good experience from a company or brand to positively influence their opinions in other areas.
If companies do well on these commercials that millions of viewers watch, the viewers go online or go to work and talk about them to other potential consumers, Jordan said.
The Super Bowl ads are the perfect example of the two-for-one publicity that companies get. Negative or positive, if people are talking, brands get exposure, she said.
Weems said some companies will spend their entire advertising budget on a Super Bowl ad because they know it will pay off in the long run.
Jordan said the conditioning people have gone through to watch and analyze the commercials for this one event creates a perfect environment for advertisers.
“I think we just have to understand what a cultural phenomenon this has become,” said Weems.
With that said, here is my ranking for the 2022 Super Bowl commercials.
Funniest - “Land of Loud Flavors” from Bud Light Seltzer
There were plenty of hilarious, absurdist ads this Super Bowl season like “Off the Grid” from E*Trade, “Stuck In” from Pringles and “Golden Memories” from Lay’s. But “Land of Loud Flavors'' sticks out due to its classic spin on an age-old meme. This commercial features Guy Fieri as the self-proclaimed mayor of Flavortown and an assortment of cult-like followers, clad head-to-toe in his recognizable haircut and attire. It not only makes me laugh, but is an effective and relevant advertisement, which many companies fail to achieve.
Most Emotional - “Robo Dog” from All-Electric Kia EV6
This commercial takes viewers on an emotional rollercoaster. Immediately appealing to audiences with the concept of a dog looking for its owner, I rooted for the protagonist to catch up to their owner’s car. Just as the robotic dog reaches the vehicle, its battery dies and audiences see a black screen. Moments later, the dog is seen being revived by the car’s electric charging feature. The storyline is coupled with the well-known heartbreaking song “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler. My heartstrings were pulled just the right amount without the commercial being too serious.
Cheesiest - “Goodbye Cable” from Verizon 5G
Don’t mistake this ranking for a dislike. I love how Verizon featured Jim Carrey in this advertisement. But the jokes used in this commercial are stale, and the classic Jim Carrey spirit feels manufactured. The company got hung up on using old jokes that don’t work. It struck me as odd how young Carrey appeared in the clip, despite his current appearance. There doesn’t seem to be a real need for the coverup, and it decreased the value of the whole commercial.
Most Intriguing - “Nope” from Universal Pictures
This movie trailer is exactly what a trailer should be. It doesn’t give away too much of the plot but provides enough information to be intriguing to viewers. This clip achieved that while still genuinely producing an interesting looking movie. Jordan Peele has redefined the horror genre in the past with movies like Get Out and Us. With many clips in this trailer being relatively normal, audiences are forced to wonder why this preview leaves us with a lurking feeling of discomfort. This advertisement makes me excited to see what Peele has in store for us.
Most Likely to Become Controversial - Bitcoin QR Code from Coinbase
Many people viewed this commercial as senseless, boring and a waste of millions of dollars in ad space. There is controversy surrounding the endless number of cryptocurrency commercials, and jokes trending surrounding the crashing of the Coinbase site after users flooded the webpage following the commercial.
I wasn’t a huge fan of the innumerable cryptocurrency ads, but I liked this one. It perfectly catered to the target audience, considering the typical consumers of online currencies are often young people who also understood the nostalgic reference to the bouncing of the QR code. It was intriguing, leading me to wonder what the code led to after it appeared on the screen. I thought the layers and interactive aspect of the advertisement made it unique and even a contender for one of my personal favorites. However, with the website crashing and the other, higher-effort commercials aired, I can’t justify a higher ranking.
Most Disappointing - “Welcome to Superior Bowl” from Michelob ULTRA
This commercial held huge names in professional athletics, with cameos from Peyton Manning, Serena Williams and more. However, my qualms come with the fact that this is the only draw of the ad. If lesser known individuals were placed in the same roles that these athletes are in, the commercial would still have great aesthetics but none of the power. In the end, I thought that the commercial premise didn’t have much to do with the actual product and was more to namedrop famous people than a representation of the product.
Most Iconic - “Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus Help 5G Phones' Dreams Come True” from T-Mobile Part One, Part Two.
This two-part commercial from T-Mobile is all-around iconic. With the premise of a cellular band commercial parodying emotional advertisements meant to play on the audience’s pathos, I thought that T-Mobile created a funny and unique ad. Using Dolly Parton as the spokesperson in the first commercial garnered an instant laugh, from mannerisms like pulling her phone from her shirt, dancing with the phone as if it were a partner, and the black-and-white footage of the phone looking out a rainy window or swinging on a swing set creating an exaggerated sadness that made me a fan of the company’s work.
In part two, audiences see Parton speaking to Miley Cyrus in a black-and-white image above Cyrus’ head. Cue the emotion-filled song as Cyrus, Parton and backup singers pour their souls into a tune calling viewers to “Do it for the phones.”
Overall, this advertisement was relevant and centered around the product it was pushing while still remaining unique, funny and entertaining.
From crypto and electric vehicles to a concerning amount of Founding Father-centric ads, I think we can all agree that Super Bowl commercials had a bit of a Black-Mirror feel this year.
Maybe next year we’ll be paying for Super Bowl tickets with bitcoin and watching the game on our Metaverse VR, a virtual reality system.
@mckebbaw
