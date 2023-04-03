Review: Pizza Tower's unique gameplay never gets stale

When my roommate told me an indie game called Pizza Tower was gaining popularity, I initially dismissed it. It sounded too absurd for me to take seriously.
Developers Tour De Pizza released the fast paced 2D platformer Jan. 26 and was inspired by Nintendo’s platformer series Wario Land. After blitzing through 10 hours of the game, I can safely say that the absurdity is what makes it so great.
Plot
Pizza Tower follows Peppino Spaghetti, a stressed chef and owner of a struggling pizzeria, who is approached by a sentient floating pizza that threatens to destroy his business with a nuclear laser atop a nearby tower. Peppino Spaghetti dashes into the tower to destroy the pillar holding it up in every stage.
Thankfully he doesn’t have to do it alone. Fellow pizza chef Gustavo and his rat friend Brick, shady businessman Mr. Stick, the helpful Granny Pizza and janitor Gerome are some of the allies Peppino has to guide him through the chaos. Of course, antagonist Pizza Face has an army of culinary bad guys and a boss on every floor of the tower.
Gameplay
In Pizza Tower, the player navigates each level from left-to-right, collecting pizza ingredients along the way. After fighting through the stage, the player must knock over the tower’s support pillar and race back to the beginning of the level before time runs out. Run out of time, and Pizza Face will wake up and hunt you down. Get caught, and you’ll have to start all over.
Each level contains unique gimmicks built around a particular theme, with knights, cowboys, aliens and Mort the Chicken, a reference to the 2000 platform game, to name a few.
Every stage is chock-full of secret rooms and bonus challenges, encouraging the player to take their time and explore to their heart’s content before the real action begins. There’s always something new to discover, so it can be worth a second lap.
The game's movement was far better than others I’ve seen in similar styles. The controls are simple and the mechanics seamlessly blend into the progression through clever and rewarding stages. Whenever I barely escaped a level by the skin of my teeth, the sweaty palms and erratic heartbeats did little to deter me from immediately moving on to whatever was next, or hopping back in to get something I missed.
Visuals
The game perfectly captures the 90’s aesthetic. The animation is crisp and fluid, proportions are comically over-exaggerated and there are tons of little details in the stage backgrounds. Each level is designed to make it visually distinct from all the others. The TV in the top-right corner shows Peppino’s face superimposed, displaying his wacky, changing emotions as players navigate through the tower.
Players have enough viewing space to react to things as they appear, which is crucial in fast-paced games such as these.
Audio
The sound design is stellar. Each sound effect corresponds to each action in a way that’s both natural and satisfying. Whether it’s bumping into walls, tossing your enemies or The Gustavo & Brick (the rat) Hour jingle, there’s always some fun noises to keep your ears entertained. Peppino’s iconic boss fight scream is burned into my brain at this point, and I couldn’t be happier.
But the real crown jewel of Pizza Tower’s audio is its music. Packed to the brim with some of the best songs I’ve ever heard in a video game, the soundtrack has kept me coming back even when I wasn’t near my computer. I’ve lost count of how many times I’ve walked to class to the tune of “Cold Spaghetti”, and if I’m ever running late, I have “It’s Pizza Time!” to move me faster.
Complaints
But no game is perfect. The biggest issue I found was that the game’s tips and hints come only through talking to Pizza Granny, and the player is expected to figure them out for themselves. This is a double-edged sword; trusting the player to learn by experience is fine on paper, but many of the mechanics have impact from the start.
Take the scoring system for example. Each level has different point cutoffs for each rank, but the game doesn’t tell the player what they are. The game also doesn’t tell the player struggling to get S Rank that in order to get it at all, along with meeting the point threshold for that rank, every single unlockable must be obtained on the same run, regardless of whether the player has already collected them.
Achieving it isn’t actually that hard if you know what you’re doing, but the player isn’t likely to achieve it at all if they don’t know they have to do it in the first place.
Verdict
In the end, my complaints are mild grievances at best. For whatever it falls short on, Pizza Tower excels at everything else, maintaining its refined gameplay formula across 20 different levels, yet never becoming stale.
I’ll admit I was skeptical at first. I’m not a 90’s kid, so I needed to see its aesthetic for myself to properly gauge its merit as a game.
This is some of the most fun I’ve had with an indie game in a long time. The game’s average six and a half hour run-time felt like hundreds, and I enjoyed every delicious second.
