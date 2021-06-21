Review: Pixar's Luca is full of heart and has a contagious sense of wonder

Lately, I’ve rediscovered Disney movies.
I don’t watch much besides my lectures during the school year. But this summer, I got Disney+ and it turned out to be a good investment. Since then, I’ve been watching a startling amount of movies, including Luca that came out Friday.
For fans of La Luna, the Oscar-nominated Pixar short film, Luca was also directed by Enrico Casarosa.
Luca is a Pixar animated coming-of-age story set in Italy about a young boy who is secretly a sea monster. The seaside town he spends his time in does a lot of fishing and hunting for sea creatures, causing most of the conflict in the story.
Like Soul, Pixar’s award-winning film, Luca is a Disney+ exclusive and won’t be playing in theaters, save for a brief time at Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.
This movie reminded me a bit of Disney’s 1989 version of The Little Mermaid. There’s a sense of wonder that the protagonist, Luca, has when it comes to life on land, and his fascination is contagious.
The film feels like warm summer days where your fingers are sticky from ice cream and your hair is damp from swimming. Although, the ending felt a bit like falling off your bike and getting scraped up.
The movie is full of heart and explores concepts like friendship, growth and bravery. It served as a reminder of why I loved Pixar when I was younger. With vivid colors, playful music and imaginative scenes, there’s a dream-like quality to it.
I don’t think there’s anything extraordinary about the plot, but the execution charmed me. I feel like sometimes movies are beautifully filmed but lack a solid plot or vice versa: plot-heavy but confusing to watch on screen.
When it came to Luca, there was a good balance of plot and visual satisfaction.
The strongest aspect of the movie for me was how quickly I grew to love the characters. I especially liked the dynamic the two leads had with each other and how genuine it felt to me as the viewer.
Not to mention, I cried watching this. The ending was bittersweet but was ultimately the right ending, and those endings are my favorite types.
If you’re searching for a feel-good movie with adventure and strong friendships, Luca might just be what you’re looking for. As for me, I’ll be thinking about it for at least the next week or so.
