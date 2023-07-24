Review: Oppenheimer doubles as an existential crisis and a modern classic

Walking into my matinee of Oppenheimer, I had the feeling I was about to watch a future classic. A few minutes later:

The film’s literally explosive opening shook the cinema. A deep, loud subwoofer boom drew me into what would become three hours of tense, dramatic acting and existential ethical dilemmas — everything a historical drama about the creation of the atomic bomb should be.

Oppenheimer had all the ingredients for success: one of modern Hollywood’s most influential directors, a top-tier cast and a riveting piece of history, all filmed on beautifully saturated 65mm film. The names behind the movie marketed itself, no “Barbenheimer” memes required.

Based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the film follows the life of Robert Oppenheimer, one of the leading scientists in the Manhattan Project during World War II. It explores his ethical and political struggles before and after developing the atomic bomb, putting to screen some of, if not the most pivotal moments of human history.

It was a big task for director Christopher Nolan to take on, but with successes like Inception, The Dark Knight and Interstellar under his belt, he seemed to handle it just fine.

I’m not automatically a Nolan superfan. His go-to “dark” aesthetic with its ever-dramatic synths and blue-gray color grading can wear me down. But with Oppenheimer, I’m completely sold. The film is visually stunning. It’s painted with warm colors, dramatic lighting and immersive special effects, all of which have next-to-no CGI.

Despite the film’s long runtime, its dialogue and acting stay riveting, something many historical dramas can’t claim. It makes you feel the urgency the characters would’ve felt during the arms race. Unsurprisingly, Oppenheimer’s acting is top-notch, featuring names like Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and Florence Pugh, to name a few.

Granted, the movie won’t be for everyone. It's long and full of scientific jargon. Its intense soundtrack never stops; its narrative, which constantly jumps back and forth in time, prevents you from “passively” watching; it’s sprinkled with horrific, nuclear imagery and out-of-focus shots to reflect Oppenheimer’s ever-growing paranoia. For the first half, I felt as if I was watching a trailer rather than an actual movie.

It’s a very uncomfortable film. But again, how can a film about the atomic bomb’s creation not be? As Oppenheimer points out multiple times, it’s depicting a story that could turn out to be the beginning of the end of the world.

Oppenheimer challenges the modern movie experience. It doesn’t spoon feed us a sugary-cereal plotline to consume. Instead, it invites us to exercise our shortening attention spans and sit with an unsettling, three-hour-long thrilling piece of history and all its terrifying implications.

The film has us understand Robert Oppenheimer, who lived a life of paranoia and guilt for his work on the Manhattan Project. It reminds us that we live in a world of tension held together by a few politicians’ fear of nuclear war. It invites us to come face-to-face with reality, however terrifying it is.

Oppenheimer isn’t an easy movie to watch, but it’s an important one, and it looks really, really beautiful.

