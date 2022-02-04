Review: New Mitski album paints dark picture with calm music

With groundbreakingly painful lyrics contrasted by upbeat rhythms in classic Mitski style, Laurel Hell, released Feb. 4, took me through a journey of heartache and heartbreak.
Featuring 11 songs lasting 32 minutes and 31 seconds, Mitski’s new album is a passionate expression of denial, dependence and acceptance.
The opener “Valentine, Texas” introduces the album justly with wit and frequent juxtapositions:
Let’s step carefully into the dark
This line set the tone for the rest of the album, preparing me for the emotions waiting to be heard. I like to think of it as raw, honest and brave.
“The Only Heartbreaker” has pessimistic lyrics where the singer constantly describes herself as the “loser” and the “bad guy” representing the heartbreaker title.
A sarcastic tone is conveyed through the music video where graphics of fire and explosions fill the screen:
I'll be the water main that's burst and flooding
You'll be by the window, only watching
These lines add contrast to the music video with a calm tone.
The album explores self-realization of doing things wrong, admitting to her own mistakes and accepting her current situation.
In a Rolling Stone article, Mitski said she needs to write about real relationships in her music that are not about winning or losing.
“I needed songs that could help me forgive both others and myself. I make mistakes all the time. I don’t want to put on a front where I’m a role model, but I’m also not a bad person. I needed to create this space mostly for myself where I sat in that gray area,” she said.
One of her songs on the album, “Should’ve Been Me,” explores the guiltiness she experienced about not treating her lover right.
She explores the loneliness and isolation that follows a break up and reflects on the nonlinear process of grief and healing. After the series of songs prior to this in the album, this caught me by surprise and made the album more relatable.
The song that follows “Should’ve Been Me” is “I Guess,” the shortest song in her album lasting 2 minutes and 15 seconds and expresses self-reflection as she sings:
It’s been you and me since before I was me.
The song starts with
I guess, I guess, I guess this is the end
These lines reflect her hesitation at the relationship’s end, but near the ending of the song, she expresses her gratitude to her former significant other.
Mitski subtly took me on a journey through the five stages of grief in this short song.
One beautiful moment in this album is when Mitski took inspiration from the short film “Un Chien Andalou” by surrealist artists Salvador Dali and Luis Bunuel.
In “Stay Soft,” she opens by referencing the infamous shot of a man slicing a woman’s eye open with a razor:
Fury, pure and silver
You grip it tight inside, like a knife, it glints in your eye
To me, this song fought the idea of men seeing women as merely sex objects. In the song, Mitski uses words very cunningly. The chorus goes:
You stay soft, get beaten
Only natural to harden up
You stay soft, get eaten
Only natural to harden up
This can be interpreted in two ways: either sexually or mentally.
Mitski prolifically sells the idea that attaining a dream can sometimes not be as satisfying as one would expect:
Sometimes I think I am free
Until I find I’m back in line again
She acknowledges exposing her vulnerable need for dependency in her song “Everyone.”
The album took me through a journey of pain and healing not only through Mitski’s smooth voice, upbeat music and catchy lyrics alongside her visual representation of the story she tells with her music.
