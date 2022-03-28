Linda Ronstadt-meets-The Mamas & The Papas may not be what people would expect for Maren Morris’ Humble Quest — even if she’s been a chameleon through her career.
It’s difficult to find an artist like Morris. Somehow, she can put on colorful sequins to collaborate with Zedd in “The Middle” but is still as impressive whenever she sings alongside The Highwomen, a singer-songwriters supergroup. That versatility brought Morris to success, as her 2019’s album Girl produced two country radio No. 1s.
Morris wrote her third studio album, which was released Friday, during her postpartum experience following the birth of her first child, darkness brewing from her longtime creative partner Michael Busbee’s death from brain cancer, her involvement in social commentary and the pandemic.
Yet, the music in Humble Quest is joyful, bright, both easy and profound, and a nod to Busbee’s former works with Morris. To say that the album redefines the country genre or brings more eyes to the genre is misguided and lacks respect for Morris, whose vocals can be smooth like her Lone Star-pal Kacey Musgraves then immediately turn sultry like Amy Winehouse. Morris doesn’t neatly fit in only country music or that she should ever aspire to do so.
Morris filled the album with dobro, mandolin, synthesizers, big drums and big chorus. Yet when need be, she toned things down with a piano-filled ballad to reminisce about the instrument as a gift from Busbee before his death. The absence of the producer, who was behind Morris’ breakout hits “80s Mercedes” and “My Church,” left fingerprints all over the album, starting with the opening track and lead single, “Circles Around the Town.”
The opener is a triumphant story about herself, referencing her early hits and Texas background prior to relocating to Nashville, Tennessee: “a Montero with the AC busted,” slammed doors and a CD with bad demos. But she seems to have acknowledged something new about herself: “A couple hundred songs and the ones that finally worked/Was the one about a car and the one about a church/That I wrote.”
It comments on the music industry but also reflects her newfound confidence that she wrote her hits. Her voice fills with pride and a bit of sass but still sounds as humble as ever. But her success is not the only thing she can feel proud of.
Morris’ partner, singer-songwriter Ryan Hurd, also became her muse throughout the album. At 6’3 to her 5’1, it’s hard to deny he’s the inspiration for “Tall Guys,” a witty, punchline-filled track where she details about wearing her highest heels, drinking top-shelf to flying first class because “it’s the only way his knees fit.”
While the title may suggest a sad piano ballad, “I Can’t Love You Anymore” highlights Morris’ songwriting ability to turn the phrase into a declaration of enduring love. Strumming on acoustic guitar while projecting twangy vocals, she sings about loving her man so much that she couldn’t love him any more than she does.
But the album shines at its best when Morris digs deeper. “Background Music,” which features a stripped-down, simple production to highlight Morris’ vocal acrobatic ability between the verses and the chorus, is a love letter to living in the moment.
She ends the album with “What Would This World Do,” a heart-shattering, piano-filled tribute to Busbee. Morris chooses to close this chapter of her life, realizing that the world spins on, even with the void left by her lifelong friend.
Morris penned “Hummingbird” when she found out that she was pregnant with her son Hayes, who is now two, and makes a cameo in the track. It’s an intimate, acoustic waltz that showcases her ability to deliver nuance, fluency through gospel and soul, which, just like rock influences and twang, are a dime a dozen in the country industry. But there’s something special about Morris’ authenticity in vocal delivery and songwriting that brings the best out of her songs.
At a brief 37 minutes, Humble Quest still has fillers like “The Furthest Thing” or “Detour” with repetitive lyrics that may have resulted from the involvement of Greg Kurstin, who’s been working with the A-list pop songwriting formula. However, while they’re restrained lyrically, Morris’ sincere delivery salvages both, the former with a lifting melody about her relationship with Hurd, and the latter is a dobro-filled track of driving the longer route with the right partner.
But at its core, 11 tracks in the album represent love, grief, life, family and career, with ups and downs, just as one’s life should always be. It’s exquisite, brilliant and excellent.
