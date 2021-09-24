Review: Jessica Chastain embodies famous former televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in new film

In the ‘70s, Tammy Faye Bakker, who later remarried and became Tammy Faye Messner, and Jim Bakker, two Christian televangelists with humble beginnings, grew an empire from their network. Their product, The PTL (“Praise the Lord”) Television Network, became one of the most powerful in the nation, helping them build a theme park, reach 20 million viewers and influence presidential races.
But their success came to an end when Jessica Hahn, a church secretary, accused Jim Bakker of raping her. It was the beginning of a massive scandal, exposing the Bakkers’ use of charity donations to fund their luxurious lifestyle.
The rise and fall of the Bakkers was documented through Tammy Faye’s perspective in the film The Eyes of Tammy Faye.
The biopic is an easy watch for regular filmgoers. But similar to many biopics, it follows the same trope – a successful character goes through a dark time and rises again. It is messy in terms of execution with the inconsistent tone switching from serious to campy and vice versa and the long run time.
However, the details in production design, hair, makeup, costume, a great performance by Andrew Garfield and an exceptional one by Jessica Chastain as the titular character should convince viewers to watch this compelling story.
“[Tammy Faye] said, ‘A clown never takes its makeup off.’ She knew that's how people remembered her,” actor Jim J. Bullock said.
Because of how Tammy Faye perceived herself and the amount of makeup she wore, she was not an easy character to portray. Many actresses would have exaggerated the campiness aspect, but Chastain was genuinely invested in the character enough to portray Tammy Faye with richness and sincerity.
With a career full of highlights, Chastain has somehow managed to deliver a riveting, mesmerizing, dazzling and maybe career-best performance.
At her peak, Tammy Faye set herself apart from other evangelicals as she openly discussed taboo topics on her show.
During the height of the AIDS epidemic in 1985, she brought Steve Pieters, a gay Christian minister with AIDS, on a segment of The PTL Club show where they discussed his AIDS diagnosis, faith and sexuality.
The program further pushed Tammy Faye as one of the only few pioneer LGBTQ allies, despite her evangelical background and the format and viewership of the program.
Director Michael Showalter, smartly enough, recreated the conversation.
“How sad is that? That we, as Christians, who are supposed to love everyone are afraid so badly of an AIDS patient that we will not go up to them and put our arm around them and tell them that we care,” Chastain, as Tammy Faye, said while tears mixed with mascara streamed down her face and smeared her signature makeup look.
And that’s as transformative as any actress could have done to persuade the audience to love her character.
The movie may have relied too much on the tear-jerking effects and portrayed Tammy Faye in a good light by making Jim Bakker the villain. By the end of the movie, the filmmakers piled more details such as Bakker’s homosexual encounter, which was only mentioned once, to drag Bakker’s name in the mud and elevate Tammy Faye’s innocence.
The makeup itself almost plays a role in the film. The movie opens with Chastain as the older Tammy Faye telling her makeup artists that she has tattooed lip liner and eyeliner. It pulls the audience in, alluding to all this woman went through.
Chastain went through a seven-hour makeup process, and it was well worth it. As the movie covers a long period of time, the audience witnesses Chastain transform into the look Tammy Faye is famous for as she aged.
While The Eyes of Tammy Faye almost feels like a one-woman show, Garfield’s performance should not go unacknowledged. While his baby face almost makes him seem miscast, he attacks the role with such range, transitioning from comedy to drama to become a villain when the film ends.
The audience did not get much of a sense of who Bakker was after 126 minutes, but that was not Garfield’s fault as Chastain took up most of the screen time.
The Eyes of Tammy Faye flirts between parody and drama too often to keep the tone consistent, and the long run time did not help the movie. However, Chastain’s commitment as Tammy Faye was too terrific for the audience to pass on her performance, and the story itself was compelling enough to stay until the end.
