Review: I Would Leave Me If I Could provides a dark look into Halsey’s mind

Besides giving me a reason to finally Google how to say her birth name, Halsey’s recent collection of poetry provided a quick but provoking read.

I Would Leave Me If I Could is a melancholy first book by the singer-songwriter whose birth name is Ashley Frangipane (pronounced fran-juh-pein).

The book cover is an uncomfortable painting of a mass of heads made by Halsey herself, and it perfectly conveys the contents inside.

Many poems are about what it’s like in her head, what it’s like to love as quickly and deeply as she does. They’re about her muse and the way ideas beg her to write them, something that hasn’t changed since her debut album Badlands.

Some poems, like Homemaker and Memorize, definitely read like songs that didn’t make it to an album, but that’s not a bad thing. I think those are Halsey’s best work because they allow for interpretation (and because they rhyme).

The rhyming poems are the most reminiscent of the grungy, emotional and self-deprecating imagery from Badlands, and many keywords from the album reappeared in the book.

Ghost, hurricane and the phrase “I still run on gasoline” are the few I caught, but a truer fan could probably divulge more. And I’m sure there were Easter eggs from her recent albums as well, but I’ll admit I haven’t listened to them so I really couldn’t tell you.

Personally, I think Halsey excels when she channels her vengeful voice, both in her music and in her poetry.

The line I remember most from the book, “I hope every single day you put your socks on backwards,” has the clever bite I appreciate in her work. I could easily picture her furiously writing each line late at night in a tiny journal, smudging the ink as she went.

I read through all of I Would Leave Me If I Could in one sitting, but I think that’s the nature of poetry. Quickly consumed and quickly forgotten, save for the special few.

I enjoyed Virus, Eight and The Painter the most, even though they were dark and made me wish I could comfort the girl in the story. Halsey’s experiences may have made her who she is, but poor Ashley didn’t know who she’d become.

And finally, I think it’d be a mistake to review this book and not touch on the heavy themes of sexual assault presented from both Halsey and her friends’ experiences. I think their stories were a powerful reminder of what happens to too many young women and girls.

A Story Like Mine in particular was one of the few poems I lost myself in entirely, both because of its length and its haunting story.

I won’t say I think this book is worth the $27 it cost me hardback — it’s 133 pages, with most at least half blank. But for a fan of Halsey or those curious about what’s in her head, I’d say it’s worth a try.

All in all, I enjoyed the read and actually thought it was improved by being written by a celebrity. Halsey’s personality and passion showed through on each page, and for fans of her music, this won’t disappoint.

@Sam_Knowles00

features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu