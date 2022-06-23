Nine months after releasing Certified Lover Boy, rapper Drake’s surprise album Honestly, Nevermind redirects rap into an era of music that abandons nightclubs and enters the genre of house music.
The 14-track album was released at midnight June 17, dedicated to the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, a close friend of Drake’s and house music fanatic.
From “Way 2 Sexy” on his previous album to his new album’s “Falling Back,” Honestly, Nevermind has a noticeable shift that welcomes electronic dance music, a version of Drake that hasn’t been seen since he released “Passionfruit” from the 2017 More Life album.
Honestly, Nevermind is upbeat, unconventional and free-spirited, which displays his eclectic music capability.
Drake is an artist that continuously gets people to discuss his work and break records.
What sets Drake apart from other artists isn’t just his innovative beats. Drake is an influential artist, he’s made multiple radio hits from his albums, and has been an internet meme on countless occasions for good or bad.
This album is just the beginning of his new successes.
Billboard announced Honestly, Nevermind broke Apple Music dance album record for most first-day streams. His only warning of the album dropping was an Instagram post captioned “7th studio album ‘HONESTLY, NEVERMIND’ out at midnight.” The post received over three million likes.
Honestly, Nevermind isn’t about being heartless or vengeful, a side of Drake shown in some of his most popular hits. It promotes a new outlook on how society heals from heartbreak.
The earworm you get after listening to “Sticky,” which has rap accompanied by heavy beats and slow-moving rhythm, provides a euphoric feeling.
This isn’t any artist we’re talking about. This is Drake. The versatility of Drake is astonishing, as this album has songs that could be found anywhere from conventional clothing stores to boat parties over the summer.
The songs could make it to mainstream stations on the radio, although there seems to be no rush in doing so. This is a new approach in rap and likely won’t be adapted to radio stations just yet.
It’s just not what we expected, and that’s a good thing.
To drop a second album within the same year comes with inevitable criticism. People expect to hear songs that top his previous works, which is a lot to do. Whether people play it nonstop or press pause, Drake’s team did what they do best: take over the internet.
Who is the old Drake?
After dissecting some previous hits, this album reminded me of many older songs. It’s the same beats found in “Controlla,” “Crew Love,” “Hotline Bling,” “One Dance,” “Teenage Fever” and “Fake Love,” which are all songs that are more mainstream pop with some rap.
Drake is trying to be innovative here. He isn’t a pop artist but it works. There are artists like Dua Lipa, The Weeknd, Lizzo and Harry Styles who have already stepped into disco, funk and pop music, yet they don’t have as much of a cultural impact as Drake does.
It’s almost expected from most singers to provide pop music because of how mainstream it is, but it’s not expected for a known rapper to jump from fast rap to electro dance music.
Although this style isn’t the Drake we know and are used to, music is a reflection of our current culture. With house music on a new rise as early 2000s trends takeover a new aesthetic, Drake may be ahead of the game for rappers.
Honestly, Nevermind could have more meaning.
In TikTok videos, Instagram posts, and various tweets, people are dissecting the album to try and find more than just another hot track.
Fans noticed that the album was a nine-month surprise as it coincidentally followed right after Certified Lover Boy, which featured an album cover with an abundance of pregnant woman emojis.
Drake used to be a lover boy, and in the song “Pipe Down” he mentions a woman belonging to him as opposed to belonging to the streets. Many of his lyrics pointed to love, trust and living a life together.
“The Remorse” was the last song featured from the Certified Lover Boy album. It seems as if Drake is experiencing a heartbreak and is now learning how to move forward on his own. He used to be a lover boy, but now that he lost the girl… honestly, nevermind.
A Drake that has always prioritized love and women has come to prioritize him. He’s a matured version of himself in his 2022 album.
“Falling Back” emphasizes an improved Drake who’s healing. It mentions finding and protecting himself to avoid being held back, yet inside it still hurts. “Then go and leave me again, unreal,” the Jane Doe of Drake's love life seemed to have made a return but let him down yet again. “Fallin’ back on me, wherever you are, you don’t test.”
Immediately it shifts to another electric beat in “Texts Go Green,” focusing on how he has moved on but this person hasn’t and is trying to keep him involved.
Some online critics tease the only good song to be “Jimmy Cooks,” the last track of the album which features 21 Savage. It’s the closest song to mimic the Drake that would play at any erotic nightclub.
What makes “Jimmy Cooks” adhere to the public interest could be its graphic verses and that Drake is once again rapping which is scarce throughout this album.
Interestingly enough, most of the album features the singer’s approach to eliminating the stereotype that rap promotes drug abuse, sex and violence to young audiences.
If Drake is moving in a direction that promotes self-growth, traveling and happiness, could other rappers be moving in those directions as well?
In an Instagram post 24 hours after releasing Honestly, Nevermind, Drake captioned, “How many more birthdays are you going to turn up before you grow up? You’re walking a fine line between being childish as fck and forever young.”
This could not only be the turning point for the artist himself but for music as a whole as the rise of electro music returns.
@llilianjuarez_
