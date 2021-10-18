Review: Halloween Kills offers more nostalgia than thrills

Halloween Kills premiered in theaters Friday and continues where things left off in Halloween (2018).
Scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis is back to reprise her role as Laurie Strode, who has been traumatized for nearly 40 years since the events of John Carpenter’s 1978 Halloween film. This time, she’s on the rise while recovering from her injury from Michael Myers in Haddonfield Memorial Hospital.
I was excited when the trailer came out revealing familiar faces returning to Haddonfield who were seen in Halloween (1978). Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace, Nancy Stephens as Marion Chambers and Anthony Michael Hall as Tommy Doyle are some of the actors reprising their roles from the original film.
Horror movies like these where actors have aged with their characters are rare. The filming was also interesting because it featured a vintage film quality during flashbacks.
The plot follows where the last movie left off, with Michael Myers escaping from Laurie Strode’s trap house. While Laurie recovers from her injury in the hospital, Tommy Doyle inspires residents to take matters into their own hands and rise against Michael Myers, hunt him down and end his reign of terror once and for all.
While 2018’s Halloween focused on trauma, Halloween Kills focuses on facing fears. The movie shows that trauma can sometimes bring the worst out in people.
The movie does have great moments where certain characters fight against Michael Myers, such as Lindsey’s fight in the middle of the movie and the fight between Allyson Nelson, granddaughter of Laurie Strode, and Michael Myers toward the end.
I’m not a huge fan of horror movie villains being unexplainably invincible, so I hope that gets explained in Halloween Ends, the final installment coming out next year.
The film does have comedic moments of victims being scared, but I don’t appreciate it when characters can’t even aim a gun at their target correctly or when they make obviously wrong decisions such as going into a house alone when the killer is there.
The film is heavy on the violence, and once the plot starts moving, it becomes clear how much the Haddonfield residents are affected by Michael Myers’ reign of terror, but I cannot look past how the residents are not people worth cheering for.
I have never seen a horror movie with this story concept before, and I’m happy to see they got actors from the original movie to reprise their roles, giving fans a sense of nostalgia.
Halloween Kills is a one-of-a-kind horror movie, but it didn’t blow me away.
I’m curious as to how the final showdown between good and evil will turn out in the next film as Michael Myers and Laurie Strode return in Halloween Ends for their final confrontation in Oct. 2022.
Halloween Kills has a unique, solid plot but is not satisfying in the end.
Overall, I think Halloween Kills is a solid five out of 10 stars, but I’ll still give the final film a chance when it comes out.
@ritchie3609
features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
