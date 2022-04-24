Review: Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore lacks strong relationships, action

The third installment of the Fantastic Beasts series, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, premiered in theaters Friday, April 15.
The movie was entertaining and revealed Albus Dumbledore’s past but was lacking compared to the other films and the Harry Potter series.
Eddie Redmayne is back in his role as Newt Scamander, a magizoologist wizard who is the author of the book, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.
The plot follows Scamander, along with other wizards, witches and a muggle, who is recruited by professor Albus Dumbledore to stop the dark wizard, Gellert Grindelwald, from gaining control of the wizarding world.
The film collected $43 million at the box office opening weekend, having the lowest ticket sales in the Fantastic Beasts franchise so far, according to Variety.
As a Harry Potter fan, I was excited to watch the film and see the relationship between a young Dumbledore and Grindelwald. Fans also get to witness the relationship Albus has with his brother, Aberforth Dumbledore.
The film also introduces a new magical beast, the Qilin, a deer-like creature that plays a key role in wizarding elections in the film for the British Minister of Magic.
The major difference between the Fantastic Beasts films versus Harry Potter films is that it lacks the character dynamics Harry Potter characters have. Excluding the Dumbledore siblings and Grindelwald, there’s nothing that makes the characters stand out from each other nor is there a strong relationship on screen.
In Harry Potter books and films, fans could relate to characters like Hermione Granger, the smart girl, Ronald Weasley, the comedic one, Neville Longbottom, the underdog, and Luna Lovegood, the loon, as her nickname was Loony Lovegood. I didn’t see the strong relationship in the Fantastic Beasts characters in the same way that Harry Potter characters had when they formed Dumbledore’s Army.
The third installment also lacks action. There was so much dialogue that by the time the action sequences came, I lost interest.
The Fantastic Beasts saga is slated for five films, and Warner Bros. executives are waiting to see how this third installment is received by audiences before giving the fourth and fifth film the greenlight, according to Variety.
Overall, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore didn’t meet my expectations, so I give it five out of 10 stars.
@ritchie3609
features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.