Upon hearing there was going to be an Elvis Presley biopic, I expected a long, drawn-out musical tribute film similar to those in recent years, specifically Bohemian Rhapsody.
In reality, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is anything but.
Elvis Aaron Presley, often known as the “King of Rock and Roll,” was born in Mississippi on Jan. 8, 1935, and moved to Tennessee with his parents in 1948. Presley was heavily inspired by the pop and country music that was popular at the time, as well as gospel music he heard in church and R&B music he listened to throughout his teenage years in Memphis.
Because of his unique sound taken from a wide range of influences and his performances that challenged social barriers of the time, Presley grew to be one of the most enthralling and controversial artists of his day and one of the most successful musicians ever.
Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis premiered in theaters Friday and stars Austin Butler in the titular role. A fast-paced spectacle of a film, one may miss just how tragic Elvis is and how good of a performance Butler puts on.
Elvis uses Presley’s rise to stardom, along with his seemingly multiple falls from grace, to tell the story of the complicated and troubled relationship between Presley and his manager, Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks.
Col. Tom Parker was born Andreas van Kuijk in the Netherlands and emigrated to the United States illegally in his teenage years, taking on the alias Tom Parker after his move.
Parker was alleged to have acted unethically when handling Presley’s finances, and the movie shows this when he pressures Presley and his ill-informed family to sign predatory contracts and when he uses Presley as a bargaining chip when working out a deal with the host of Presley’s residency, the International Hotel, that allowed Parker to have an unlimited line of credit at the casino.
However, in telling this story from the point of view of an ailing Parker, the film seems to sympathize with him as he repeatedly takes advantage of an unknowing Presley, holding him hostage under his management.
When Presley decides to fire him after finding out his true identity, Parker sends his father and financial manager, Vernon Presley, an itemized bill of around $8 million for money Presley and his family allegedly borrowed from him.
Rather than challenging the legitimacy of the charges in the invoice, Presley and his father decide they can’t afford to pay and go back to working under Parker’s management.
By the end of the film, he is forced to perform under any means necessary, including repeatedly pumping him with drugs to get him through episodes of exhaustion.
In addition, the storyline progression can seem a bit rushed, mostly at the beginning of the film.
The beginning of the film introduces the audience to a frail and aged Parker explaining he didn’t do anything wrong and giving some background on who he is and then quickly jumps into the story of Presley’s upbringing and discovery without much warning.
Butler, who beat out notable candidates Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort and Miles Teller for the role, puts on a riveting performance as The King, but this movie does not do his stellar work justice.
Hanks, on the other hand, plays an interesting performance as Parker, for lack of better words. The accent he uses in this film seems a bit awkward, and it’s surprising anyone in the film fell for his schemes because he practically screams, “DO NOT TRUST ME,” as this character.
But of course, maybe that was the point.
Using elements of flashy pop art and lots of color along with excellent musical performances, the film does right in showing the flashing lights that come with fame while also showing the dark side of being at the top of the world.
Although Elvis seems like more of a Parker memoir than a biopic of Presley, the performances put on are entertaining and captivating, and I believe audiences will enjoy this movie very much.
