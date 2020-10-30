I’ll admit that when I listened to Ariana Grande’s recent single, “positions,” I wasn’t impressed. Although the music video was entertaining and showed her literally inventing democracy, the song itself didn’t sound that special. Although a bop, it sounded like any other Ari beat to me.

I hoped it wouldn’t set the tone for the rest of the album, also titled Positions, which came less than three weeks after its surprise announcement Oct. 14. I wasn’t disappointed.

The album revealed Grande’s previously internalized bad girl energy we’ve only seen hints of before and shed her sad girl persona. As I laid on my living room couch immersed in her vocals, I felt a range of emotions from Ari: sassy, sexy, playful, confident.

She put her whole foot in this album.

Her past two albums, 2018’s Sweetener and 2019’s Thank U, Next, were written amid highly publicized personal pain. Sweetener followed the Manchester Arena bombing, where 22 people died after an attack at one of Grande’s live shows. Thank U, Next came after the death of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller and breakup with ex-fiance Pete Davidson.

Positions felt like a new chapter in Grande’s life and a proud self-acceptance, illustrated by the first line of the opening song, “shut up”: “My presence sweet and my aura bright.” She seems to be healing from her past.

“All them demons helped me see shit differently/ So don’t be sad for me,” Grande croons. She clearly doesn’t need critics’ sympathy or support. Instead, she needs them to just “shut up.”

In a society where women are constantly criticized for the way they talk, act and dress, Positions offers a theme I’m sure many can relate to. Enjoy yourself. Enjoy your sexuality. Enjoy being that girl. Be that bitch, and be proud of it. It’s 2020 and you can’t control much, so stop trying.

Throughout the album, Grande leans into R&B beats, quite unlike her early Nickelodeon days. Uncharacteristically blatant sexual lyrics run rampant throughout.

In her song “34+35” (which adds up to 69, by the way), she sings “Can you stay up all night?/ F**k me 'til the daylight.”

“my hair” references her signature ponytail look. “It got body and it's smooth to touch/ The same way as my skin/ But don't you be scared.” She wants to be touched — and not just her hair.

In “nasty,” Grande softly sings, “Swear it's just right for ya/ Like this p**sy designed for ya.”

Review: Katy Perry’s Smile didn’t make me smile While some songs had me bobbing my head and humming along, the album felt lackluster overall when compared to other modern pop hits.

The album is more than just sex though. In “pov,” she takes a more vulnerable turn, saying, “I wanna love me/ The way that you love me. I wanna trust me/ The way that you trust me. I’d love to see me from your point of view.”

It seems like Grande is finally on the path to self-love, and I love to see it.

Whether this is a permanent sign of Grande’s future music, it was refreshing to hear. And I hope we do get to see more of this Ariana in the future.

@CecilLenzen

features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu