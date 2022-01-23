Remembering Betty White: How she inspired fans around UTA

Betty White was someone who could unite people despite the differences that divided us in this country, Arlington resident Stefan Powdrill said.
Members of the Arlington community shared their thoughts on actress Betty White, who died Dec. 31, 2021, at 99.
White was the only Golden Girl still living as of 2021, and she passed away nearly three weeks before her 100th birthday Jan. 17.
Her 100th birthday-special movie, Betty White: A Celebration, was an opportunity for fans to remember and celebrate her life with classic moments from some of her performances including those in “The Golden Girls,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Hot in Cleveland” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”
Criminal justice junior Victoria Villarreal said she couldn’t believe that White died, and it blows her mind that her birthday was only a couple of weeks away.
Villarreal said White taught her to be more caring and understanding of other people’s situations.
“I knew right away that she was going to be my favorite Golden Girl,” Villarreal said.
White was great on “The Golden Girls,” and it was important to see older women on television having a good time, Barton Weiss, art and art history associate professor and area coordinator in cinematic arts, said.
There’s been a history of old men acting but not many old women acting at the time, so the series showed there's a possibility for older women to get more roles, Weiss said.
“I think that there’s something in the essence of her personality that I think was really incredible and important,” he said.
Powdrill said she was one of the many people he looked up to because she taught him to not take everything seriously all the time.
White's impact of being a woman on television in the late 1940s was revolutionary because she could do things like be a producer and have this kind of control that women and people of color didn’t have back then, Weiss said.
In 1954, White was pressured to remove Black dancer Arthur Duncan from “The Betty White Show,” but she refused by anyone who was opposed to it to “Live with it,” according to Forbes.
If it weren’t for her position, she wouldn’t have been able to do things like that and that’s another important thing about her, Weiss said.
She was a beacon of hope showing us what we can be without focusing on the things that divided us which don’t really matter, Powdrill said.
White also volunteered for the American Women’s Voluntary Services during World War II. Her role was to drive supplies to Hollywood Hills, California, and attend events for troops before they were stationed.
“She’s always been in the spotlight of just everything,” Powdrill said.
She left a legacy where women can have producing roles in television, and people can keep working in their lives regardless of their age, Weiss said.
Villarreal said she just knew from watching her interviews that she really is a sweet person, and she inspires her to become a better person.
Weiss said White was talented and had this good and uplifting attitude that is missing in the world today.
Powdrill said she’s one of the people who taught him that there’s much more to this world than what we disagree on, and it’s what we agree on that really matters.
Villarreal said she’ll remember her as the person who brought people together because White brought her family, who are all fans of hers, together.
@ritchie3609
features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.