The 93rd Academy Awards, also known as The Oscars, will be held Sunday. The Academy awards the best nominated films from the previous year. Millions of viewers gather annually to watch the presentation, with awards given for best picture, actors and writing, among other categories. Here are the life and entertainment team’s picks for a few of the awards.  

Read the Life & Entertainment desk's predictions for the 93rd Academy Awards

