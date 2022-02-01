Punxsutawney Phil predicts: Is it time to shed the winter coat?

America’s official resident psychic groundhog is Punxsutawney Phil, according to his website.
Groundhog Day has been recognized since Feb. 2, 1887, according to his website. Celebrations take place at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.
Groundhog Day evolved from the Christian holiday, Candlemas. Candlemas is 40 days after the birth of Jesus Christ and is the concluding day of the Christmas season, according to Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church.
Christians bring their candles to church and have them blessed to use for the rest of the year, according to history.com.
Candlemas slowly became related to weather predictions because of the English folk song:
If Candlemas be fair and bright,
Come, Winter, have another flight;
This meant if the sun were out, there would be shadows, and winter would continue.
If Candlemas brings clouds and rain,
Go Winter, and come not again.
If it were cloudy, there would not be a shadow, and winter would end soon, according to the Ministry of Virginia Theological Seminary.
The song made its way around Europe and eventually to the Germans, according to history.com.
Adding their own twist to the evolving holiday, they said that if a hedgehog were to emerge and see its shadow, we would have a second winter, according to Phil’s website.
When the Germans immigrated to America, they discovered a scarcity of hedgehogs. To continue observing the tradition, they used a species abundant in the area, according to his website. This resulted in the modern Groundhog Day we know now.
Thousands of Americans come from all over Feb. 2 to see what Phil says is in store for the next six weeks.
Some notable moments in the Punxsutawney Phil lineage include supporting the 1981 American Iraq hostages by wearing a yellow ribbon, meeting President Ronald Reagan in 1986, a 1995 appearance on the “Oprah Winfrey Show” and a 2015 excursion to Indianapolis to participate in March Madness college basketball bracket picking.
Bianca Garcia, a Texas Weather Service meteorologist, said that temperatures have been above normal for this time of year. According to the Climate Prediction Center, the 30-day forecast reports a 50-60% chance Arlington will be experiencing above-average temperatures for the remainder of February.
You can see Phil in action at https://www.groundhog.org/ on Feb. 2. Tune in around 6:30 a.m. if you want to see it live, but there will be videos on the site and streaming on YouTube for the rest of the day.
