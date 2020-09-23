You’re reading the To-Do List, The Shorthorn’s weekly list of socially distanced events in and around Arlington.

This week’s list includes a film festival, a Tejano concert and a pumpkin tradition.

Pumpkins, short films and a fishing tournament in this week’s socially distanced To-Do List

Gourds, squashes and pumpkins make up a village for an exhibit for Autumn at the Arboretum at the Dallas Arboretum.

Autumn at the Arboretum

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden’s Autumn at the Arboretum seasonal programming kicked off Saturday and will run through Nov. 1.

The program includes the famous Pumpkin Village, which features four decorated pumpkin houses and displays made of more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. The program also includes autumn flowers, a hay bale maze, a pumpkin patch, music, cooking demonstrations and more.

Admission to the Arboretum requires guests to reserve tickets with a specific date and four-hour time slot. You can find more information and get tickets on the Dallas Arboretum website.

Pumpkins, short films and a fishing tournament in this week’s socially distanced To-Do List

The Levitt Pavilion sits under the sun July 22 in Arlington. 

Tejano at the Levitt

The Levitt Pavilion Arlington continues its Levitt Living Room Series this weekend with the Grammy-nominated tejano band La Tropa F Saturday at 8 p.m.

Lawn and street seating for the concert has been reserved, but people can go to the gate on concert night and get on the waitlist for any unclaimed spaces.

The concert will be livestreamed on the Levitt Pavilion’s Facebook page.

LUNAFEST Film Festival

UTA’s women's and gender studies program and the Art and Art History Department are co-hosting a virtual screening of seven short films Saturday as a part of the LUNAFEST film festival.

The films, made by and about women, will be available for a 24-hour period starting at 11 a.m.

A streaming link and password will be sent to all attendees on the morning of the event, and on Sunday, the departments will host a virtual conversation about the films.

General admission costs $8 and student tickets cost $5. You can find more information and reserve tickets here.

Pumpkins, short films and a fishing tournament in this week’s socially distanced To-Do List

Blake Mooty, marketing and finance junior, casts a line off his boat March 26 on Lake Arlington.

Kayak Fishing Tournament

Texas Fishing will host a kayak-only fishing tournament at Eagle Mountain Lake on Sunday.

The nearly all-day tournament will have participants meet at 5:30 a.m., and first cast will be at 6:30 a.m.

The entry fee is $25 if pre-registered. For a full list of tournament rules and qualifications, visit the competition’s website.

Pumpkins, short films and a fishing tournament in this week’s socially distanced To-Do List

Six Flags Over Texas has been dubbed the "Thrill Capital of Texas," and offers more than 100 rides, shows and attractions.

Hallowfest at Six Flags Over Texas

Six Flags kicks off their Hallowfest celebrations on Friday and will continue them until Nov. 1.

The Halloween-themed fest will feature Halloween Zones throughout the park and certain rides will be Haunted Themed.

Because of COVID-19, no indoor mazes, haunted houses or indoor shows will be held, and guests, staff and “scareactors” are required to wear face masks.

You can find more information and reserve tickets here.

@ByDavidSilvaR

features-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments