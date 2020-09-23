Pumpkins, short films and a fishing tournament in this week’s socially distanced To-Do List

You’re reading the To-Do List, The Shorthorn’s weekly list of socially distanced events in and around Arlington.
This week’s list includes a film festival, a Tejano concert and a pumpkin tradition.
Autumn at the Arboretum
The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden’s Autumn at the Arboretum seasonal programming kicked off Saturday and will run through Nov. 1.
The program includes the famous Pumpkin Village, which features four decorated pumpkin houses and displays made of more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. The program also includes autumn flowers, a hay bale maze, a pumpkin patch, music, cooking demonstrations and more.
Admission to the Arboretum requires guests to reserve tickets with a specific date and four-hour time slot. You can find more information and get tickets on the Dallas Arboretum website.
Tejano at the Levitt
The Levitt Pavilion Arlington continues its Levitt Living Room Series this weekend with the Grammy-nominated tejano band La Tropa F Saturday at 8 p.m.
Lawn and street seating for the concert has been reserved, but people can go to the gate on concert night and get on the waitlist for any unclaimed spaces.
The concert will be livestreamed on the Levitt Pavilion’s Facebook page.
LUNAFEST Film Festival
UTA’s women's and gender studies program and the Art and Art History Department are co-hosting a virtual screening of seven short films Saturday as a part of the LUNAFEST film festival.
The films, made by and about women, will be available for a 24-hour period starting at 11 a.m.
A streaming link and password will be sent to all attendees on the morning of the event, and on Sunday, the departments will host a virtual conversation about the films.
General admission costs $8 and student tickets cost $5. You can find more information and reserve tickets here.
Kayak Fishing Tournament
Texas Fishing will host a kayak-only fishing tournament at Eagle Mountain Lake on Sunday.
The nearly all-day tournament will have participants meet at 5:30 a.m., and first cast will be at 6:30 a.m.
The entry fee is $25 if pre-registered. For a full list of tournament rules and qualifications, visit the competition’s website.
Hallowfest at Six Flags Over Texas
Six Flags kicks off their Hallowfest celebrations on Friday and will continue them until Nov. 1.
The Halloween-themed fest will feature Halloween Zones throughout the park and certain rides will be Haunted Themed.
Because of COVID-19, no indoor mazes, haunted houses or indoor shows will be held, and guests, staff and “scareactors” are required to wear face masks.
You can find more information and reserve tickets here.
