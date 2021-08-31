Pumpkin spice: fall delight or not so nice?

As the seasons change and seasonal items become available at Starbucks, students shared their thoughts on the pumpkin spice latte.
The pumpkin spice latte made its return to U.S. Starbucks shops Aug. 24. The drink launched in 2003 and has since inspired many fall flavors and other products, like the pumpkin cream cold brew, the pumpkin cream cheese muffin and the pumpkin scone.
Abbi Muyco, architecture junior and Starbucks barista, tried the pumpkin spice latte for the first time two weeks ago. She enjoyed it because she’s always liked pumpkin pie, she said.
Muyco said it’s easy to make as it’s just a different variation of regular drinks where you add pumpkin spice syrup to cold foam.
History senior Janine Narcisse had the pumpkin spice latte for the first time when she was in fifth grade. She usually doesn’t eat anything with pumpkin but said she enjoyed the drink.
Accounting freshman Lydia Daugherty said she didn’t like the pumpkin spice latte at first because of the strong flavor, but she grew to like it.
Narcisse prefers her drink iced because it tones down the flavor. She said she starts to crave it during the fall, when school starts.
“It reminds me of the fall and gets me in the fall mood,” Daugherty said. “It reminds me of the holidays.”
Music performance freshman Olivia O’Brien said she doesn’t like the pumpkin spice latte because it’s too strong, and pumpkin spice doesn’t mix well with coffee.
Pumpkin-flavored items are hit or miss, O’Brien said.
Nursing freshman Anna Bradshaw said she doesn’t like the pumpkin spice latte because it’s too sweet, and she feels overwhelmed with the flavor.
“If you don’t like pumpkin, you’re not gonna like it at all,” Daugherty said.
The hype surrounding pumpkin spice is overrated because there are more flavors out there, Narcisse said.
It’s a limited seasonal drink, and that makes people want to have it more, Bradshaw said.
“It’s become a trend to love things that have similar aspects to the fall season,” she said. “It gets your mind in the right state to prepare for fall.”
@ritchie3609
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.