Provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs outlines plans for first academic year

As a first-generation college student and a person of color, Tamara Brown knows firsthand the game-changing value of education. She said she has seen and done things that were not even in her wildest imagination.
The younger version of Brown would have never believed that one day she would be a vice president of an institution or that she was capable of inspiring generations of students.
Brown’s background has influenced her development as a role model, a human, and most of all, an educator. UTA’s new provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs now approaches education by looking for opportunities to help students, to focus on their success and to embrace any opportunity to diversify course content that generates conversations in the classroom.
In her role, which officially began Aug. 1, Brown reports to the president, serves as the chief academic officer and oversees the academics of over 40,000 UTA students.
Her job covers the entire life cycle of a student’s success, from enrollment management, such as admission, financial aid or registrar, to scheduling and working with the faculty teaching the classes, Brown said.
While multiple vice presidents report to the president, the provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs position is crucial to the student and faculty experience on campus is concerned, which is a large part of the university, said James Grover, interim vice president for research and Graduate School dean.
“The provost is the next most important person after the president and on a day-to-day basis is probably a more important person,” Grover said. “Because all of the academic units in the academic personnel report up to the provost.”
Grover was the chair of the 20-member search committee of staff members and students that selected the provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs. Due to the importance of the position, a lot of effort went toward ensuring the committee was diverse and was representative of the institution and included people from various places and positions around the campus, Grover said.
The position’s responsibilities recently expanded as President Jennifer Cowley created a new leadership organizational structure to better align positions and departments. The vice president for Enrollment Management, the vice president for Global Education, Outreach and Extended Studies and the vice president for Student Affairs have already begun reporting directly to Brown.
“Let me hasten to say, in all fairness and in all accuracy, there’s no way that I do all that by myself. So, I do what I do in partnership with a lot of other people who are giving leadership in these areas,” she said.
In 2019, Brown became UNT’s executive dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, which was the largest college on campus with 9,000 students. It is made up of 22 academic departments and programs, such as anthropology, media arts, political science and psychology.
Brown is no stranger to Cowley. They worked together at the University of North Texas, where Brown, then-executive dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, reported to Cowley — then-provost and vice president of Academic Affairs.
“She has the vision and experience to help UTA realize its collective vision of becoming one of the nation’s most inclusive and impactful research universities,” Cowley said in a press release in May.
Brown said there are some differences between being the dean of a single college reporting to the provost and being in charge of a university’s academic enterprise working with the president, but she and Cowley have built a good working relationship.
Grover said Brown stood out to him for two reasons — her experience working with a diverse student population and her position at UNT, which covered a wide span of academic disciplines and activities.
On whether Brown and Cowley previously working with each other played a factor in the final decision for the position, Grover said, “It didn’t, and it honestly shouldn’t.” He said the committee finalized a list of candidates before sending it to the president, and there was a strong consensus about Brown’s presence on it.
“Where she was directly coming from really wasn’t something that played into that,” he said.
Less than a month after the UT System Board of Regents named Cowley as UTA’s permanent president, she announced a national search for the permanent provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs on Feb. 25.
Brown has been UTA’s first permanent provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs since 2020. Then-provost Teik Lim was promoted to interim president after former President Vistasp Karbhari stepped down, and Pranesh Aswath was named to the interim provost position. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, UTA achieved Texas Tier One status.
But there was still a lot of learning loss during this time.
Brown said that part of it came from students who had already been enrolled in college during that time, but it also came from students graduating from high school who did not have a normal transition to university life and ended up not having the typical college experience.
She said the learning loss allowed the university to highlight its support services to help students identify the mental toll the pandemic had taken and to strategize ways to help students succeed in the classroom.
“We can’t take a big eraser and make it like it never happened. So it’s really about helping students to be resilient, to find strategies, to keep moving toward their goal,” Brown said. “Because we can’t undo it. It occurred. The challenge is there; how do we help you to be successful anyway?”
Grover said when someone is appointed in the interim positions, the directive is to keep things together, but they are not expected to set new directions for the institution. Therefore, the concept of having an individual who could make changes and set new directions and the question of “How do we get an individual who’s truly capable of doing that in a thoughtful way?” lingered in the search committee’s mind.
“She is a very experienced academic administrator [who] has a long career of accomplishments, and she was really able to talk about those accomplishments, those experiences, the values that she holds, the things that she brings to the job,” he said.
Brown chose UTA because, like her, the university prioritizes student access and success and ensures that faculty are well-supported.
“This is a minority-serving institution, and I wanted to work at a minority-serving institution,” she said.
In graduate school at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Brown’s dissertation topic was on predicting the success for African American students at a predominantly white institution.
She learned about European authors, histories and philosophies, but all the diverse perspectives were relegated to a single elective. While she understood that had been a common practice, Brown believed that it was important for students to see themselves reflected in the curriculum.
Besides the curriculum, Brown said pedagogy also plays an equal part in how all students can develop in the educational setting. It is important to develop instructors and support them to enhance awareness and skills in various areas.
Because if faculty members feel uncomfortable with certain topics and feel afraid that they may say something offensive, students, in turn, may not speak up for fear of addressing those topics.
In the end, the discussions might never happen.
It’s not only about the instructional material of the day, Brown said, but it’s also about having crucial conversations where multiple perspectives are heard and students can contemplate how they can make a difference.
Brown said while she is new to the job, she continues to learn more about the university and the scope of its efforts in diversifying the curriculum, and she hopes that it’s catering to all student demographics.
If it is, she will applaud. If it is not, she’s ready to help UTA improve.
“We are a minority-serving institution. If we are not embedding broader perspectives across all of our courses, then who’s going to do it, right? We should be leading the way in that regard,” Brown said.
However, with her cultural background as a person of color, her academic background in researching the success of African American college students and examining the Hispanic community’s background before assessing them psychologically, Brown said she still wants to maintain an open posture of asking and of continuing to learn about minorities’ perspectives.
“Despite the research that I’ve done, the experiences that I’ve had, the fact that I am a person of color as well, I still have a lot to learn,” she said. “And I can’t ever be so arrogant as to think I already know it all.”
What Brown did as a scholar and an academic strengthened her preparation, Grover said, but he believed the most important thing in her background is her experience.
“If she had not shown herself to be successful as a dean and an academic administrator and in leadership roles in higher education, we would not have hired her based on the disciplinary research itself,” he said.
As for the near future, Brown said she is working with Cowley to improve processes and to ensure UTA has an effective structure to support the academic enterprise for both the in-person and online students across the U.S. She’s also working to ensure faculty are being supported in the classroom and in their research and that staff is not being overlooked.
It’s also important to connect with the surrounding community as well, Brown said. UTA is not just a university in Arlington, it’s the university for Arlington as well. All the knowledge being taught in class right now should matter to the local community.
As much as she loves teaching, Brown said being back full-time in the classroom will have to wait. Since her tenure is in the Department of Psychology, she has had conversations with the College of Science on how to contribute to the department because she couldn’t commit to being accessible and available to be a full-time professor right now.
Brown is considering being a guest lecturer or having some responsibilities in a particular segment of a course rather than fully committing to 16 weeks, she said. She wants to be a teacher who sees her students consistently, not one who pops in for lectures periodically.
“That’s not how I do [teaching]. So as much as I want to do it, if I can’t do it with excellence, then I won’t,” she said.
Regarding long-term plans other than prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, it may be too early to ask Brown that question. She’s still learning, talking and connecting with the community.
“I’m still transitioning,” she laughed. “I am arriving, but I have not yet arrived.”
