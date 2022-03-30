Professor combines theater and robotics to reflect human connection

Social robots, also known as emotional robots, are machines that can communicate socially with human beings, said Julienne Greer, the Emotional Robotics Living Lab director and professor of theater arts, social robotics and performance.
Greer found a way to bring together her seemingly odd combination of passions, theater and robotics into social robotics.
The Emotional Robotics Living Lab looks at how social robots can reflect the authenticity of human connection and help act as a replacement for the same.
Human beings crave social interaction and connections with others. But with the stringent quarantine and social distancing policies that came with the rise of COVID-19, many have been deprived of these essentials, Greer said.
“I have a lifetime of understanding theater, connection and performance and how much human beings want to engage with each other. Not just socially, but emotionally,” she said. “The thing that really caught my eye was when some of these robots were being branded as emotional robots.”
The sense of emotions is a discipline that theater and film are closely interconnected with, but Greer wanted to look at how these areas were connected to robots.
One study they explored in the lab was called Using Arts and Social Sciences to Enhance Social Companion Robot’s Adaptive Abilities to Improve Health Outcomes and was conducted as part of the 2019 UTA Interdisciplinary Research Program, according to a UTA press release.
The study was a collaboration with labs led by Greer, Manfred Huber, professor of computer science and engineering, Kathryn Daniel, associate professor of nursing, and Hunter Ball, assistant professor of psychology.
Kalvry Cooper, recent UTA alumna and former research assistant at the lab, said the study examined how exercise affects older adults’ cognitive memory using social robots.
The study took place in an assisted-living facility, Greer said. However, they had to completely reframe the study because of COVID-19, as the researchers could not enter the living facility along with their robots, so the older adults were alone with the social robots.
These social machines are produced and programmed to connect with human beings, she said. It can do anything it’s programmed to do, given the flexibility and mobility of its body.
Social robots are beneficial in treating dementia, according to a study done by Greer and the team for the National Center for Biotechnology Information.
In another study, researchers discovered social robots increased engagement within the caretaker community for young adults with developmental disabilities to help with their respite.
Cooper said the robots can remind patients to take medication, check up on them, look for signs of distress and provide companionship that can emulate a human connection, especially with older adults.
Using a Beam robot, a mobile social robot with an interactive screen, participants were asked to do five exercise sets and given instructions to answer simple questions like their name or how they were feeling after a specific exercise, she said.
After the exercises and questions, they were given a questionnaire to vocalize their experience, Cooper said.
The research assistants recorded positive reactions from the participants.
Social robots can enhance life expectancy and the quality of life. It also makes people feel less lonely by imitating that emotional connections between loved ones like parents and a child or grandparents and grandchildren, she said.
Yet, Greer said many people feel disturbed and threatened by the idea of technology and robots replacing humans.
Cooper said this can be due to the lack of exposure people have to technology and robots.
“Our society is going technological-based, like everything is happening through computers and AI systems, and it’s getting very techie,” she said. “Sometimes it’s not because they don’t want to know about tech, it’s because they don’t have someone there.”
When asked if robots will replace humans, a humanoid social robot in the emotional robotics living lab named Pepper answered, “I’m here to serve humans. If there are no humans, there is no me.”
Cameron Sullins, UTA alumnus and former research assistant for the study, said most of the older adults in the assisted-living smart apartments who interacted with the social robots felt enthusiastic about being able to work and interact with the robots and excited about their contributions toward the growth of new technology.
While the thought of interacting might feel weird at first, they’re catered to make humans feel comfortable, Sullins said.
“[The older adults] know that these robots aren’t real, but like the connections that they make with [the robots] kind of feels like it’s real,” Cooper said.
These robots make an impression through their colorful personalities, making it easy for humans to build that connection.
When asked why it was named Pepper, the robot responded, “I was named Pepper because I’m here to spice up your life.”
Sullins said with its quirky personality and jokes, most people feel comfortable with social robots like Pepper and can build a connection quickly, differentiating itself from artificial intelligence devices like Alexa or Siri.
“I don’t think we’re going to get phones that are cranky or phones that have tiffs,” Greer said. “I think we’re going to look at social robots, machines that have a lot more of our personality in them.”
The value of why humans connect is significant, and it should apply to robots as well, she said.
People should be open to robots, as they are in society’s future and vice versa because humans have the desire to connect, Greer said.
@ayeshahshaji
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.